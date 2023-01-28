“Suns Out Buns Out”: Fans React as Conor McGregor Reveals Injury From Bike Accident

Conor McGregor has divulged the injury he received from his bike accident. McGregor has placed an enhanced emphasis on cycling in the recent past in an effort to increase his cardiovascular abilities.

The Notorious one has been seen cycling around Dublin, Abu Dhabi, Las Vegas, and several other cities when he participates in martial arts events. And while injuries are a common denominator in sports, particularly combat sports, this one may have caught everyone by surprise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

As it turns out, McGregor faced an unlikely injury when he took to Instagram to reveal that he was involved in an accident on Friday. The former two-weight world champion shared a video of the aftermath of the accident, where he could be seen indulging in a conversation with the culprit.

The Irishman, however, seemed to be in good spirits and engaged in small talk with the other man, reassuring him that he was fine. He later displayed the ramifications of his accident and the injury he sustained.

Also read: “Andrew Holding the Holy Quran”: Ex-MMA Fighter Who Converted Andrew Tate to Islam Reacts to Viral Video Outside Prison

Conor McGregor shows his bike injury.

Although he remained in good spirits following the accident sustained, McGregor later revealed that he suffered a trivial consequence.

McGregor’s accident caused the Irish national an injury, but it was not grave. In his latest Instagram post, the 34-year-old showed a deep scratch on his buttocks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma)

The cut can be seen on the right side of his buttocks. Reacting to his revelation, the Irishman’s supporters made sure to let their thoughts be known.

Some of the best reactions include:

While many of his avid supporters were concerned about his safety and health, the vast majority were intrigued and captivated by the image put forth before them.

Also read: Andrew Tate Channels ‘Martin Luther King Jr. & Nelson Mandela’ to Debunk ‘The Matrix’ in Latest Post

Conor McGregor’s incredible physique.

Since his arrival in the UFC, McGregor has been extremely vocal about his superior physique. The Mac has spoken highly of his dedication to altering his body to attain his desired fitness level.

Bike

Perhaps the genuine reason for his post was to make people in awe of his physical shape. Nonetheless, his fans must be glad that his recent mishap will not hinder his MMA comeback.

Also read: ‘Impressive Individual’ Conor McGregor Receives Praise From Hollywood Stuntman, Who Taught Fight Work to Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, & More