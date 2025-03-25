mobile app bar

Coach Javier Mendez Hails Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Unshakable Loyalty—Even When It Comes to His Fight Gear

Allan Binoy
Published

LA Khabib Nurmagomedov at Intuit Dome for UFC311 Makhachev vs Moicano on January 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States.

Back in 2012, when a young Khabib first stepped into the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) in San Jose, California, he was just another hungry fighter looking to sharpen his skills under the guidance of coach Javier Mendez. By the time he retired undefeated at 29-0, Khabib had cemented his legacy—but even after stepping away from competition, he never walked away from AKA.

To this day, his fighters—Islam Makhachev, Usman Nurmagomedov, and Umar Nurmagomedov—still train under Mendez. Coach Mendez also continues to visit Dagestan and is treated as a father figure in the Dagetsani camp – a testament to the loyalty that runs right down to Khabib’s headgear.

In an Instagram post, Mendez shared a story of a headgear, he had gifted.

“This is probably the most iconic MMA piece of fight gear ever. This Everlast headgear that I gifted to the greatest- Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2012. He would never use any other headgear, and even when UFC changed to Reebok, he had a Reebok sticker placed over the Everlast logo”, Mendez said, reminiscing about old times.

“Loyalty is what the (Eagle) is all about and even his headgear was part of that loyalty.”, he added.

 

It should be noted, that while fighters do change gears when new sponsorship deals come through, a lot of old-school athletes do not like making these changes. Sometimes, it is simply because a gear fits well and a new piece of equipment might take time to adjust. And of course, every sportsperson in the world has their own set of superstitions.

Regardless of whether this was about any of these two reasons for Khabib or pure loyalty as Mendez asserts, the only reason that truly holds value is what the AKA coach believes.

But do not get all mushy. It’s not always about the Eagle. Sometimes, other students also get due credit from Mendez.

Mendez reveals his most obedient student

Since Islam Makhachev’s ascension to the lightweight throne at UFC 280 in October 2022, and the subsequent title defenses since, questions have been asked about whether he is a better fighter than mentor Khabib.

Now, this is a rabbit one that never stops getting deeper, so feel free to indulge at the expense of your own sanity.

However, according to coach Mendez, there is a clear distinction between who the better student is.

According to Mendez, while Khabib was an incredible fighter, he had a more independent approach to his fights, often balancing his own instincts with his coach’s advice. Makhachev, on the other hand, is a coach’s dream.

“The thing about Islam, like I’ve always said, he can change on a dime. Basically, we can change him minute for minute, round for round, second per second. He’s that good. He can change and adapt”, Mendez said.

When asked if Makhachev follows the game plan exactly as instructed, the coach didn’t hesitate.

“He’s done it all the time. No, he’s not a Khabib type. Khabib is 50-50 with me. Islam has always been 100% on point. Whenever I ask him, or Khabib asks him… He’s done what we’ve asked him to do. I’ve never asked him to do something that he didn’t go out and do. He’s always done it”, Mendez added to his own elation.

Mendez went even further, praising Makhachev’s willingness to learn. “He’s a great student, not a good student… He listens to all his coaches”, he asserted.

No wonder, in such a short time, Islam has found himself sitting atop the lightweight division as the greatest 155er of all time.

