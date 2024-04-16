Michael Chandler Intends to Finish Conor McGregor Under Ten Minutes of the Fight at UFC 303

Michael Chandler has predicted a finish against Conor McGregor at UFC 303. Last weekend, Dana White gave the fans what they have been asking for at the UFC 300 press conference. The UFC President confirmed the return of the ‘Mystic Mac’ against Chandler during International Fight Week on June 29. In what would be a welterweight bout, Chandler was spotted oozing confidence about his chances of winning.

Michael Chandler has been waiting for Conor McGregor since last year. The pair were coaches in The Ultimate Fighter season 31 and were expected to face-off at the final. Things soon fell apart as McGregor did not enter USADA’s testing pool, which led to a prolonged delay. Ahead of their UFC 303 clash, Michael Chandler spoke with The Mac Life on YouTube about the fight announcement and was brave enough to give his prediction about the fight. He said,

“I still see the outcome the same way, I think I’ll put him on his backfoot the first round, make him second guess himself in the first round….and finish him in the second.”

Michael Chandler believes he will finish the Irishman in the second round. This practically meant that the American aimed to finish Conor McGregor within 10 minutes, since each round was 5 minutes long. Taking a dig at McGregor’s ‘Mystic Mac’ moniker, Chandler called it his ‘Mystic Mike’ prediction. However, he does not know whether it will be a knockout or a submission, but he believes he will finish the fight.

The former title contender then went on to talk about the speculation of their fight being a title fight.

Michael Chandler talks about possibilities of a championship bout

Michael Chandler has never won a UFC title in his career, although he has challenged for it. After losing to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262, the American will look to get his hands on UFC gold soon. In the same interview with The Mac Life, Chandler spoke about rumors of his fight against Conor McGregor being a title fight. He said,

“That’s why we all love to talk even me, in this position I’m like man I would not be surprised if all of a sudden that bout agreement comes over and it says for the 165 title, you never know.”

Michael Chandler spoke about how the UFC has to keep things hidden even from the fighters so that they do not reveal something confidential. The American opined how he would not be surprised if the bout did end up being a title fight. He believes they could be fighting for a 165 pound title. Thus, with both fighters itching to get their hands on the UFC gold as soon as possible, it will be interesting to see if Dana White has some more surprise in store for UFC 303.