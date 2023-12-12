Colby Covington Girlfriend: Did ‘Chaos’ Date Female UFC Star Polyana Viana?

The UFC may be the leading promotion of the sport of blood and injuries. But that hasn’t stopped its fighters from getting involved in romantic relationships among themselves. Some fighters, like Amanda and Nina Nunes, have been open about their relationship. However, there are a few rumors about other relationships that had developed between the two fighters but were never confirmed.

The upcoming UFC 296 main eventer, Colby Covington, also has a similar story. It was his own words in an interview that triggered the rumors of his relationship with the UFC strawweight star, Polyana Viana. ‘Chaos’ appeared on the ‘Submission Radio‘ YouTube podcast as a guest on their 15 April 2021 episode. One of its hosts asked Covington why he didn’t accept a short-notice fight against the current UFC welterweight king, Leon Edwards.

In reply, Covington said:

“There wasn’t much talks. I was busy balls deep in Polyana Viana. So, to get me off the couch in three weeks’ notice to fight some Leon Scott guy, it was gonna be a price tag.”

These are the exact words that triggered the speculations of a relationship between the two. Polyana Viana, whom Covington had mentioned, also provided a reply to ‘Chaos’s’ words. She said:

“I feel sorry for those who act so low to try to promote themselves. It is revolting.”

But this wasn’t Viana’s initial response to Covington’s distasteful remarks about her. ‘Dama De Ferro’ went ballistic and poured out all her rage with an NSFW remark for Covington. But she also might have pointed out another fact with it.

Polyana Viana’s NSFW remark may serve as proof of her relationship with Colby Covington

Shortly after Covington’s remarks about her, Viana took to her ‘X’ account (then Twitter) to provide a befitting reply to her rumored boyfriend. She replied to a tweet from ‘Alex Behunin’ which was a list of her favorites. Her NSFW reply read:

“Colby wanted me to finger him in the a**, but I did not want to. He got upset!”

The noted UFC middleweight, Paulo Costa, found Viana’s reply hilarious. He also mocked ‘Chaos’ with a tweet based on Viana’s reply. But, Viana’s statement may cause several fans to think that Covington would’ve never expressed such a wish to someone he isn’t connected to. Hence, if we take Viana’s words, she also might have given out a hint about the fact that she and Covington were in a relationship.

But, these are stories of days gone by now. ‘Datingcelebs.com‘ mentions that Covington isn’t involved in any romantic relationship currently. Even if he was, he probably wouldn’t have focused on anything else apart from his UFC 296 fight. His welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards is scheduled for 16 December and MMA fans are excited for the big event.