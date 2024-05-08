Colby Covington’s UFC Trash Talk Mount Rushmore: Chael Sonnen, Conor McGregor, and More

Well, it is no wonder that Colby Covington has made his own UFC Trash Talk Mount Rushmore. Chaos’ is known for being a trash-talker himself and is one of the best in the game at this moment. In fact, the American is a massive PPV draw just because he can get into an opponent’s head and make the fight more interesting.

Interestingly, despite being on his own list, Colby Covington does not consider himself the best trash talker. Instead, he was all praises about Chael Sonnen and Conor McGregor. In a recent discussion with Maxx Crosby on his YouTube podcast, ‘Chaos’ revealed his mount rushmore of trash talkers in the UFC, saying,

“He’s (Chael Sonnen) the goat of trash talking, no one’s ever gonna compare to that guy…Yeah McGregor for sure, I’d say he’s number two.”

From the looks of it, there might be a little bias behind Chael Sonnen making it to the number-one spot. After all, Sonnen gave ‘Chaos’ his start in the UFC and the pair are good friends. Moreover, while McGregor took the second position, Maxx Crosby and his friends voted Covington as the third-best trash talker overall.

Interestingly, ‘Chaos’ is currently one of the biggest heels in the sport of MMA. It is something he has knowingly worked into his personality. Still, at the end of the day, it’s all business.

Colby Covington loves being the villain but claims it is all for ‘business’

Colby Covington has always been vocal about how his trash talk comes from a business standpoint. He does not feel bad about it because all he wants to do is make as much money as he can for himself.

‘Chaos’ knows how to sell a fight very well and he has proved that he is a big PPV draw time and again. In the same interview, he spoke about cultivating his villain persona, saying,

“I definitely turn it up a little extra and I just be myself and I’m not afraid to take the path less traveled and I don’t care what people think about me.”

Colby Covington believes that in the fight game, there is no place for people who get offended by words. At the end of the day, what matters is you get into the octagon and settle your differences. Hence, most of the time, the trash talk from ‘Chaos’ is not personal. It is only a way of getting fans more interested in the fight and it always works for him.