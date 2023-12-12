UFC 296: Leon Edwards Accuses UFC of Feeding Colby Covington Easy ‘Fights’, Vows to Retire Him in Their Fight

The final UFC event of the year 2023 is on its way brewing some intense enthusiasm among the fans. The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event of the event is set to feature Colby Covington vs. Leon Edwards in a welterweight title defense.

Belal Muhammad has been roped in as a backup fighter for the main event of the final UFC PPV event of 2023. As much as the fight seems promising, the build-up is giving fans an oomph of entertainment. The current welterweight champion recently shared about what he plans to aim against Covington.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, ‘Rocky’ spoke at length about his upcoming fight. He expressed how and what he wants the bout to end up like for Covington. He said,

“A decision isn’t enough. I want to retire him.”

Edwards further went on to express the type of support ‘Chaos’ receives from the UFC and that he is ready to “retire” him.

UFC 296 is going to be an absolute spectacle keeping in mind the scheduled matchups and a good build-up. The credit goes to Covington who with his trash-talking keeps on adding an edge for the fans.

Colby Covington calls Leon Edwards a “Cheater”

‘Chaos’ doesn’t shy away when it comes to coming off as it is and has no filters. The 35-year-old fighter not only fights inside the octagon but holds an upper hand in comical insults.

During a recent interview with Mirror Fighting, Covington shared his take on Edwards and called him a “cheater”. He expressed that ‘Rocky’ cheated against his opponent Kamaru Usman in a trilogy fight. He said,

“As a fighter, Leon Scott is the biggest cheater the sport has ever known. I thought ‘Marty’ [Kamaru] Usman was a cheater. Man, this guy makes ‘Marty’ look like a fricking saint. Leon is a cheater. He’s poking people in the eyes, kicking people in the nuts, grabbing the fence.”

Moreover, Covington further labelled Edwards a “dirty fighter” and said that his IQ needs to be tested.

As much as Covington loves to put his opponent down verbally, on the other hand, Edwards refrains from it. He likes to keep things to himself and avoids name-calling.

It will be interesting to see what awaits these fighters and who takes home the victory.