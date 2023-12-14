“Caught Me Off Guard”: Colby Covington Reacts to Kamaru Usman Praising Him After Two Fights

Most UFC fans are well aware of the upcoming UFC 296 main eventer, Colby Covington and his big mouth. ‘Chaos’ probably has the most apt nickname in the UFC, as his words might stir up chaos in most situations. However, one of his pre-UFC 296 press meets showcased a different side of him. Fans may remember how Covington derided, Kamaru Usman, severely during the buildup to their two fights. But the recent pre-UFC 296 press conference revealed that there were no such hard feelings between the two anymore.

Even the pre-fight press conferences of the Usman vs. Covington fights at UFC 245 and UFC 268 garnered massive attention from the fans. Covington crossed all lines in taking digs and fired even at Usman’s family. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ also derided ‘Chaos’ with several degrading words. This is why Covington couldn’t believe when Usman appreciated him before his UFC 296 fight.

A reporter questioned Covington about what he makes of Usman’s appreciation for him. ‘Chaos’ stated:

“Yeah. It was definitely surprising. You know, caught me off guard.”

However, he also showcased his brash nature as he went into a spot of self-brag using Usman’s appreciation. Covington continued his answer saying:

“He [Usman] spent ten rounds with me in that octagon. He knows what I’m capable of. He’s only speaking truth and facts and shoutout to ‘Marty'”

Following this, he also voiced his opinion in Usman’s support. Covington expressed his views about Usman’s last fight against the noted undefeated UFC middleweight, Khamzat Chimaev. Although Usman picked up a majority decision loss in the bout, ‘Chaos’ opined that ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ had actually won the encounter. He said:

“I thought he beat him. I thought he beat C*m-shot [Khamzat]. He was striking him. I thought he dropped him. C*m-shot was scared to strike with him. If that was a five-round fight, Usman would have destroyed him. He would’ve finished him in those championship rounds.”

Well, a lot of audiences may be ridiculed by the partial homophone that Covington used to mention Khamzat Chimaev in his words. But a large chunk of fans may be wondering if there must be a reason behind Usman’s appreciation for one of his most bitter rivals, Covington. Let’s know what exactly he said about Covington.

Kamaru Usman feels Colby Covington has enough to trump Leon Edwards at UFC 296

Covington’s upcoming UFC 296 rival, Leon Edwards, is undoubtedly a tough one. Usman has already spent nearly an hour and fifteen minutes with Edwards inside the octagon. On the other hand, he also knows ‘Chaos’s’ fighting style from their two fights. In a recent UFC press conference, Usman went into a breakdown of the upcoming Covington vs. Edwards fight.

Replying to one of the questions about the fight, the Florida native said:

“I think he [Covington] definitely can [win]. Colby’s relentless pressure pace, you know, it trumps a lot of other guys.”

Now, it’s quite apparent that Usman’s positive words about Covington’s chances to win against ‘Rocky’ were the real reason behind his “shoutout” for Usman. But, Usman also didn’t debunk Edwards’ chances in the bout. But only time has the answer to who will stand as the UFC welterweight champion after UFC 296.