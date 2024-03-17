Comedian Andrew Schulz Believe Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Will ‘Break Massive Records’ With Netflix Collaboration

The coveted Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul encounter is expected to garner a massive number of eyeballs because of the insane popularity of both combatants. But the noted American comedian and actor, Andrew Schulz, thinks that the Paul vs. Tyson clash might become the most-viewed boxing match in the history of the sport as well. Lately, the 40-year-old appeared in an episode of the YouTube talk show, ‘Brilliant Idiots‘, where he revealed the reason why he thinks so.

Advertisement

The legendary Mike Tyson is easily one of the greatest boxers to grace the ring. Even the people having no link with combat sports are aware of Tyson’s furious punches. On the other hand, his rival, ‘The Problem Child’ is a coveted persona in his rights as well. But Schulz counted one more factor that can contribute to making this fight “massive” and break all viewership records in boxing history.

Fans may know that ‘Netflix’ is one of the most used OTT platforms in this era, even though they have never telecasted live combat sports events. But Netflix will make its way into live combat sports broadcasting with this coveted Paul vs. Tyson fight.

Advertisement

This is why Schulz opined that it would be pretty “easy” for even occasional combat sports viewers to tune into the fight, which might make it the most viewed boxing encounter in history. The comedian-actor said,

“It’s also on your phone [The Paul vs. Tyson fight]. It’s so unbelievably easy to watch. Wherever the f*ck you are in the world, if you have Netflix, you’re putting it on.”

The other platforms that generally broadcast combat sports events like ESPN+ or DAZN are also available as mobile applications. But none of them can match Netflix’s viewer count, even though Netflix has never broadcasted a combat sports event before.

But now that they are getting into it, the avid, casual, and non-combat sports fans might amalgamate to tune into the coveted Paul vs. Tyson clash on July 20. It’s quite apparent that Schulz’s prediction will come true if things go this way. To make things more interesting, the recent X updates from ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ are also hyping up fans and might cause them to tune into the fight.

Mike Tyson maintained his training footage-uploading streak with a day 4 clip

The legendary Mike Tyson has decided to share his fight preparation routine with his fans. ‘Iron’ is currently on a streak of uploading his training videos to his social media accounts. The 57-year-old uploaded 3 videos in the last three days, showcasing a few moments from each day of his training.

Advertisement

The videos garnered a massive amount of response from his fans who opined Tyson can still shut the lights of Paul, who is 30 years younger than him. Like his training, ‘Iron’ also maintained his video uploading streak on day 4 of his training as well.

Looking at these clips, it’s quite apparent that ‘Iron’s’ fans will be expecting another KO punch from him on July 20, like he has delivered multiple times in his career. But time has taken its toll on ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ too, which might make things difficult for him.