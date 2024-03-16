Mike Tyson Shocks Ex-UFC Champ With ‘Hardcore Preparation’ for Jake Paul Fight

The upcoming Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul boxing is being criticized by several fans. But it probably woke the devil that was sleeping inside ‘Iron’. Tyson has already got back to training for the fight. The intensity of Tyson’s ‘Day 1’ training startled a large chunk of fans. However, the recent Instagram story of the former UFC welterweight champ, Kamaru Usman, revealed that the ‘Day 3’ of Tyson’s training session was nothing different.

Tyson’s fame even after two decades of retirement speaks volumes about his in-ring prowess. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ became the youngest unified boxing world champion in the history of the sport in 1987. But his devastating punches are also one of the major reasons behind his popularity. Tyson is currently maintaining a streak of uploading his training footage videos to his ‘X’ account. Usman was startled by Tyson’s hardcore preparation as he shared ‘Iron’s’ day-3 training footage as his own Instagram story with ‘wide eyes’ emoji.

Interestingly, ‘Iron’ is also rhyming up the count of his training day with a few more words after it. In the day 3 video, he can be heard saying “Day 3 – You still wanna f*ck with me?”. It’s quite apparent that most people won’t have the guts to answer Tyson’s question affirmatively. The consequences would be terrible.

But ‘The Problem Child’ will still lock horns with ‘Iron’ on 20 July. However, Tyson’s training showcases he might taste the first KO defeat in his pro boxing career in the fight.

Will Mike Tyson be able to conquer Jake Paul like his pro-boxing career rivals?

As already mentioned, it has almost been two decades since Tyson bid goodbye to the boxing ring. It’s also a known fact that Father Time spares no mortals. But ‘Iron’s’ training footage at 57 showcases that he hasn’t lost much of his devastating punching power. Hence, a few clean shots from Tyson may be enough to shut ‘The Problem Child’s’ lights on 20 July.

But fans might be in a state of worry regarding his cardio. Back in the day, Tyson could’ve probably fought two rivals on the same night. But time has taken its toll on him, which might not leave him with enough cardio to carry on for a single fight currently.

However, hardly any fan expected Tyson to have such power in his punches to date. Hence, he might startle them once more by combining his cardio with his strikes effectively and eventually gaining a victory over the Youtuber-boxer, Paul.