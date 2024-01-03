“Conor is a Liar”: UFC Veteran Voices Doubts on Conor McGregor, Alleging the Match Isn’t Confirmed

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC in 2024 will likely be one of the biggest moments of the year. While there were a lot of question marks about it, ‘The Notorious’ took the first steps towards building up the hype for his return. Conor McGregor confirmed his return at international fight week against Michael Chandler at UFC 185-pounds. While this may seem as a huge relief to the UFC, Chael Sonnen believes it has created a set of problems as well.

Chael Sonnen took to YouTube to explain his thoughts on McGregor’s return. He stated that the fight was not even close to being done at the time when ‘The Notorious’ announced it. He said,

“Michael Chandler has not been presented with paperwork or an offer. There is no agreement in place, even verbal. For him to stand opposite Conor McGregor inside the octagon at a main event in T-Mobile arena at 185-pounds. It is not true.”

Sonnen further went on to explain how McGregor’s move is a problem for the UFC’s marketing department. Usually, the UFC’s official social media channels announces a fight after it is set in stone. It is only Conor McGregor who announces the date and opponent for his next fight without it being official.

Sonnen shared his thoughts on the issue saying,

“We have a match we’re told they want to make, we just know they have not yet made it. And we have a confusion with our audience, and we allowed our biggest start to create that confusion…. Easiest for all of us is if the organisation can just make it happen on that date. Or else easy is coming out and explaining Conor is a liar.”



Sonnen has given his thoughts and pointed out the problems that the biggest MMA promotion might be facing with ‘The Irishman’. McGregor being one of UFC’s biggest stars is in a position to dictate terms. However, whether the authorities of the MMA promotion agrees to those terms remains to be seen.

Conor McGregor to fulfil his prediction of fighting at international fight week?

International fight week will be another major event for the UFC alongside UFC 300. Historically, International fight week cards have been stacked with two or more title fights. Having a big name such as Conor McGregor headline the event makes a lot of sense for the UFC. It also gives McGregor plenty of time to get into fight shape.

However, nothing can be considered a given till the contracts are signed. Therefore, UFC fans will be hoping that in the next few days or weeks, the promotion confirms the return of Conor McGregor at International fight week.