Conor McGregor Baby Name: Irish UFC Superstar Reveals Name of His Newborn

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest UFC stars. Not just this but he also enjoys one of the highest social media following. With such a massive fanbase, McGregor also maintains an active persona on social media and keeps his fans engaged and informed.

The Irishman has been in the news recently for some updates he shared about his personal life. McGregor and his fiancée Dee Devlin have recently become parents to a fourth child.

‘The Notorious’ took to social media and shared a few pictures with his wife and newborn son after birth. He has been active when it comes to sharing updates and has been on cloud nine since he became a father. Now he has shared another update regarding the same.

He took to his official Instagram and shared a picture of his newborn baby boy. Not just this but he also revealed the name of his fourth offspring. He wrote,

“Say hello to Mack McGregor everyone ♥️”

The Irishman is enjoying an amazing time with his family and newborn. He is often sharing images and updates about his fourth child and his happiness knows no bounds.

Moreover, apart from family, he has also been quite active and engaged in Ireland’s political unrest. While sharing his views on the country’s matter, he recently expressed his thoughts on becoming the president of Ireland.

Conor McGregor and his president ambitions

‘The Notorious’ has a no-filter approach when it comes to sharing his take. His recent active participation and opinions on Ireland’s political turmoil have made him quite famous in his country’s matter.

McGregor recently took to X and shared his next ambition that he is trying to achieve. He posted a picture on the platform X with the caption, “Ireland, your President”. He then followed up on the same tweet to share his thoughts on the presidency.

“Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74……. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt…… I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

He shared the assessment of his electoral competitors while also looking at his chances of presidency. The Irishman has been open about what is happening in Ireland and has been fearlessly calling out the perpetrators.

However, with the announcement of his new ambition and the entry of his fourth child, let’s see what is next for Conor McGregor.