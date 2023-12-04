Conor McGregor President Ambitions Gains Momentum as He Fires Shots at His Competitors

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest and most influential names in Ireland. McGregor’s story is one that serves as an inspiration to many around the world. While pursuing his MMA dreams, McGregor was unemployed and lived off government welfare schemes. Today he is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Despite all the fame and success, McGregor’s love for his hometown and his country has remained steadfast.

‘The Notorious’ is an extremely head strong individual. He often sets goals that seem impossible to most and then works hard to achieve them. Being a simultaneous two division world champion in the UFC is the perfect example of the same. However, his recent goals shared publicly on Twitter, seem even more grand and difficult than he has achieved so far in his career.

McGregor recently posted a picture on Twitter with the caption, “Ireland, your President”. He has now followed that up with a tweet assessing his competition and his chances of presidency. He said,

“Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game. I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

Conor McGregor recently shared with his fans, a huge update in his life. Let’s take a closer look at what transpired.

Future President Conor McGregor welcomes his fourth child

‘The Notorious’ clan is expanding with a fourth addition to his family. McGregor recently posted pictures on social media confirming the birth of his fourth child. The former double champion was blessed with a baby boy on December 1st. ‘The Notorious’ posted heart warming pictures of the child along with his partner Dee Devlin with whom he has three children.

Dee Devlin and Conor McGregor have been together since 2008. The couple have witnessed the lowest of lows and the highest of highs together. They welcomed their first offspring, Conor McGregor Jr in May 2017 shortly after he became a two-division world champion. Their second child, Croia was born in January 2019. The couple welcomed a baby boy Rian in May 2021.

Apart from his MMA return his ambition to become the President of Ireland has the attention of his fans.