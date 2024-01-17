Conor McGregor Celebrates After Achieving First Big Political Win With Recent Ruling

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest and most influential celebrities in Ireland. ‘The Notorious’ is a proud Irishman who uses his platform to spread awareness about different issues plaguing his country. Over the last few months, McGregor has been increasingly sharing his political opinions on his social media. Interestingly, it appears as though McGregor’s approach is working as he took to Twitter to share a recent major win.

Advertisement

McGregor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on a ruling that was recently passed by a county in Ireland. He said,

“You cannot expect the communities of Ireland to tolerate this treatment any longer. The government must remember they are servants of the people, not masters. The Mayo county council has now voted to cease cooperation with the Department of Integration in a demand for a full reassessment of government protocol on migration. A fair and well played move. Bravo Mhaigh Eo.”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1747437342694981934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

This move comes after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced that the ten regions in the nation with the largest percentage of asylum seekers will receive a special support package.

Ireland is one of the countries that has been providing a house to families seeking asylum for a long time now. However, Mayo County did not agree with Varadkar’s ideas.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1747069394348318783?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mayo County recently passed a motion asking its workers to stop working with the Department of Integration regarding housing asylum seekers. The councilors in the county want an ‘agreed strategy’ in place before they continue with giving shelter to immigrants.

Advertisement

Reports show that Mayo was among the counties that accepted the greatest number of applications for international protection last year, with 912.4 applications for every 100,000 residents. The decision by Mayo County comes after weeks of campaigning by Conor McGregor along the same lines.

Is Conor McGregor being heard in the political scenario of Ireland?

Over the last few weeks and months, Conor McGregor has been extremely vocal about the immigration policies of his country. Previously, McGregor never tweeted anything related to the politics in his country.

However, this changed after an assailant stabbed multiple people in Dublin City, causing harm to women and children. Following the incident, McGregor called for stricter immigration laws in his country.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1738223183042629950?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He also went on to share that he was not happy with how his country was being run. ‘The Notorious’ is also considering running for office himself. While it is foolish to say that Mayo County’s decision was influenced by McGregor, there is no doubt that McGregor’s voice and his stance on the issue have significant weightage among the people of Ireland.