“Conor McGregor Checks That Box”: Michael Chandler Reveals Reason for Nearly Two-Year Wait to Face UFC’s Biggest Superstar

Several UFC fans have criticized Michael Chandler’s decision to wait for the Conor McGregor fight from the sidelines. But the 38-year-old believes that the remunerations from a Conor McGregor fight would be enough to fulfill the almost 2-year-long void in his career.

‘Iron’s’ recent appearance on an episode of the ‘Pivot Podcast’ revealed that he doesn’t pay much attention to naysayers and was happy to have put all his apples in the ‘Red Panty Night’ basket. And even though it’s taken two years to get any kind of certainty, it’s a gamble that could set Chandler up for life.

The McGregor vs. Chandler encounter has been eluding fans for almost a couple of years and fans and experts alike had warned Chandler against ‘wasting’ two years of his career waiting for a fight from the sidelines and instead wanted him to stay active.

But Chandler wanted to swing for the fences. In the episode, the Missouri native mentioned how a Conor McGregor fight could provide him with enough rewards to neutralize the effects of his hiatus. Chandler said,

“When I got into the sport at 22 years old, I wanted to become the number one guy in the sport and have the biggest fights that you can possibly have. Conor McGregor checks that box of [having] the biggest platform, the brightest lights, and the biggest name.”

However, despite the wait, the current situation indicates that Chandler’s bank accounts will remain unchanged for the time being.

Will Michael Chandler’s wait for the Conor McGregor fight end on 29 June?

Well, Dana White and Co. wanted to end Chandler’s waiting time on 29 June at the UFC 303. They had scheduled the much-awaited McGregor vs. Chandler fight as the main event of the UFC 303. However, the current situation isn’t looking too favorable for ‘Iron’.

About a week ago, some videos showcased ‘The Notorious’ partying hard at his ‘The Black Forge Inn’, even though he had only four weeks left for his UFC 303 fight. This is what got many wondering if McGregor would even fight on 29 June.

Some rumors are also saying that McGregor might have an injury, which takes matters out of his hands entirely. But renowned MMA journalist, Ariel Helwani, and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier still believe the fight will take place on June 29 at UFC 303.