Conor McGregor Earns ‘Best Promoter’ Title After Doubling Payouts for Fighters Post Epic BKFC Showdown in Spain

Former UFC double champion, Conor McGregor had been brought into BKFC to leverage his massive fan following and everlasting impact on combat sports. And now, following their latest BKFC event, he has made a decision that has fans putting him over his UFC boss Dana White as the “best promoter” ever!

In the main event of the evening, Franco Tenaglia and Tony ‘Loco’ Soto took each other on with a title on the line and delivered a performance for the ages. After their fight, ‘The Notorious’ announced that the BKFC would be doubling their purse.

This news had fans praising the Irishman for looking out for both fighters.

“a REAL fighting promoter that wants to pay his fighters what they deserve and not f*ck them over like so many other promoters in the fight game MAD RESPECT, CONOR! Amazing stuff”

This fan called him the best promoter in the business,

“You’re the best Promoter there is”

According to this fan, ‘The Notorious’ has done more for athlete fighter pay than anyone else,

“You’ve done more for combat athlete fighter pay than anyone in the game”

Another fan called out Dana White saying the UFC president would never do something like this,

“Dana white would never, tbh”

A fellow Irishman could not believe how entertaining Bare Knuckle Fighting was and praised McGregor for it,

“that was great craic! Fair play connor that bare knuckle shit is f*cking pure raw entertainment.”

This fan believes the BKFC should let McGregor run their business from now,

“BKFC should just let you run the business”

McGregor was in such a great mood following the event, that despite being focused on his promotional duties, the Irishman still took time out to diss Ilia Topuria. Because, why not?

McGregor claims dominion over Spain.

Conor McGregor is looking to pick a fight with Topuria by calling him out in his own country. The ‘Mystic Mac’ has been rather vocal about his feelings about the UFC featherweight champion over the last few weeks.

In fact, in a video posted by Marca on Twitter, the former double champ called out Topuria for not even being ‘Spanish’,

“I would say I would bet on Ilia Topuria, but he is not Spanish. He is Georgian, let’s be real. I’m a Spanish, if not more Spanish than Ilia Topuria. He’s a Georgian man undercover.”

Topuria only recently received his Spanish citizenship after he became champion. But that doesn’t mean McGregor is right. There are people of many ethnicities in Spain as in other parts of the world, including Ireland.

But given the former UFC champion’s regressive views on immigration that have been called out by the Irish public and media as well, this is not entirely surprising.