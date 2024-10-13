mobile app bar

Conor McGregor Earns ‘Best Promoter’ Title After Doubling Payouts for Fighters Post Epic BKFC Showdown in Spain

Allan Binoy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Conor McGregor Earns ‘Best Promoter’ Title After Doubling Payouts for Fighters Post Epic BKFC Showdown in Spain

170823 Conor McGregor under en presskonferens inför boxningsgalan Mayweather vs McGregor den 23 augusti 2017 i Las Vegas. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxSWExNORxAUT Copyright: JOELxMARKLUND BB170823JM029

Former UFC double champion, Conor McGregor had been brought into BKFC to leverage his massive fan following and everlasting impact on combat sports. And now, following their latest BKFC event, he has made a decision that has fans putting him over his UFC boss Dana White as the “best promoter” ever!

In the main event of the evening, Franco Tenaglia and Tony ‘Loco’ Soto took each other on with a title on the line and delivered a performance for the ages. After their fight, ‘The Notorious’ announced that the BKFC would be doubling their purse.

This news had fans praising the Irishman for looking out for both fighters.

“a REAL fighting promoter that wants to pay his fighters what they deserve and not f*ck them over like so many other promoters in the fight game MAD RESPECT, CONOR! Amazing stuff”

This fan called him the best promoter in the business,

“You’re the best Promoter there is”

According to this fan, ‘The Notorious’ has done more for athlete fighter pay than anyone else,

“You’ve done more for combat athlete fighter pay than anyone in the game”

Another fan called out Dana White saying the UFC president would never do something like this,

“Dana white would never, tbh”

A fellow Irishman could not believe how entertaining Bare Knuckle Fighting was and praised McGregor for it,

“that was great craic! Fair play connor that bare knuckle shit is f*cking pure raw entertainment.”

This fan believes the BKFC should let McGregor run their business from now,

“BKFC should just let you run the business”

McGregor was in such a great mood following the event, that despite being focused on his promotional duties, the Irishman still took time out to diss Ilia Topuria. Because, why not?

McGregor claims dominion over Spain.

Conor McGregor is looking to pick a fight with Topuria by calling him out in his own country. The ‘Mystic Mac’ has been rather vocal about his feelings about the UFC featherweight champion over the last few weeks.

In fact, in a video posted by Marca on Twitter, the former double champ called out Topuria for not even being ‘Spanish’,

“I would say I would bet on Ilia Topuria, but he is not Spanish. He is Georgian, let’s be real. I’m a Spanish, if not more Spanish than Ilia Topuria. He’s a Georgian man undercover.”

Topuria only recently received his Spanish citizenship after he became champion. But that doesn’t mean McGregor is right. There are people of many ethnicities in Spain as in other parts of the world, including Ireland.

But given the former UFC champion’s regressive views on immigration that have been called out by the Irish public and media as well, this is not entirely surprising.

Post Edited By:Smrutisnat Jena

About the author

Allan Binoy

Allan Binoy

linkedin-icon

Allan Binoy is a MMA journalist at The SportsRush. Taken to the sport in 2015, thanks to a certain Conor McGregor, Allan has himself dabbled in the martial arts. And having graduated from Loyola College, Chennai, with a degree in English Literature, he has learnt to use his love for language to have a voice in the MMA community. Allan has been writing about the gladiatorial stories for more than three years now and has pursued excellence at a number of reputable media organizations, covering every UFC PPV in the last couple of years. In addition to this, the southpaw is also a semi-professional soccer player for Diego Juniors FC in Pune, playing in the Pune Super Division League.

Share this article

Don’t miss these