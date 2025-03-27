‘Absolutely Murderous’: Conor McGregor Stunned as BKFC Heavyweight Nearly Attacks Opponent With Weigh-In Scale

BKFC shareholder Conor McGregor has been left awestruck by tonight’s proceedings ahead of the promotion’s return to Hollywood, Florida.

McGregor, a long-time aficionado of bare-knuckle fighting, made a shrewd business ploy last year by purchasing a stake in the David Feldman-led BKFC. And while his presence at its promotional events does bring a lot of credibility to the promotion, certain events like their ceremonial weigh-ins take away from it.

There is a reason the UFC doesn’t allow fighters to touch each other before they step into the octagon. One, it’s bad for optics since this is professional fighting, not street thuggery. Two, nobody wants the law to be involved here.

However, when fighters slap each other at BKFC, not only is it not frowned upon, but the ‘Mystic Mac’ posts it on his socials, too, to promote the event.

At the weigh-ins earlier tonight, Leonardo Perdomo and Steve Herelius’s face-off broke into a brawl, with the latter picking up the scales to use as a weapon.

“Absolutely Murderous”, said McGregor, wasting no time in posting his reaction on his official X account. “See you tomorrow night for Bare Knuckle at the HardRock”, he added to promote the event.

Absolutely Murderous! See you tomorrow night for Bare Knuckle at the HardRock! #LiveOnDazn https://t.co/XaJzQAutNa — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 26, 2025

It all started after Herelius flicked Pedermo’s (Zambo) nose and got clocked in return! Hopefully, their match tomorrow will be just as entertaining.

McGregor, meanwhile, doesn’t seem to care. Since joining the promotion, he has been selling it to the crowd like his life depends on it, even making claims of stepping into the ring, despite two fights still remaining on his UFC contract.

“If you think I’m up here giving these speeches and leading these men into battle, and I won’t step in there myself – think again”, McGregor had said during a BKFC presser last month.

“Conor McGregor will fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. Mark my words”, he had noted before officially announcing his candidacy for the chair of the Irish President weeks later.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan, of course, is happy to buy into the narrative.

Rogan suggests BKFC foe for McGregor

Having suggested McGregor’s time in the UFC is done , Rogan is uncertain if we will ever see him enter the Octagon again. However, as far as a potential BKFC outing is concerned, Rogan has offered a potential route.

However, it all begins with the Crumlin striker’s ability to put down the “marching powder” according to Rogan. And if he can, the color commentator has suggested he makes good on a long-standing grudge clash with Jeremy Stephens.

“He might (fight for them), I mean, I can see him doing it,” Rogan said . “They’d have to pay him (loads). Oh my goodness (him against Jeremy Stephens would be amazing), Jeremy would have to win a couple more times“, he explained.

With a two-fight losing skid to beat next time out, regardless of the setting, McGregor will hope four years of inactivity do not throw a wrench in his plans.

Not to forget, he also broke his back in 2021 in his heated trilogy rubber match with Dustin Poirier. And scheduled to return last June, McGregor fractured a toe on the same foot ahead of a UFC 303 fight with Michael Chandler at the welterweight limit.