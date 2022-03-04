“Let’s buy it” – Conor McGregor expresses his interest In Buying Chelsea FC after it goes on sale

UFC Megastar Conor McGregor shows his interest to buy Football Club Chelsea after it goes to sale.

Former Lightweight Champion Conor McGregor is interested in buying Chelsea FC, after owner Roman Abramovich announced that he was selling the club for a official buyout. McGregor has expressed his love for football in the past and has played for smaller clubs such as Lourdes Celtic and Crumlin United as a teenager.

He tweeted a picture of a Whatsapp chat where he wrote, “Chelsea for sale £3bn. Let’s buy it” with the caption,

“I wish to explore this” while tagging the English club.

I wish to explore this. @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ABEjjCqhD7 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 2, 2022



McGregor has previously expressed an interest in purchasing Manchester United, who he supports, although the sincerity of these latest suggestions remain unclear. He later posted a video on tweeter mimicking, where he wrote ” Push it to the limit! Chelsea FC“

Just last year, McGregor teased a potential investment in other Football clubs such as Celtic and Manchester United. McGregor was also present for the 2018 FIFA World Cup when it was held in Russia. Abramovich has owned Chelsea Football Club since 2003. During his tenure as the owner, the club won five Premier League titles, two Champions League titles and remain consistent throughout.

Conor keeps his profile standout among other UFC athletes and amongst the highest paid athletes around the world. Majority of his net worth comes from his Whiskey brand ” Proper12″ which is now among the top liquor vendors globally. Conor has mainstreamed himself also as a businessman in the last few years, making him No.1 in Forbes Highest paid Athletes.

