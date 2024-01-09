Conor McGregor Extends a Welcoming Hand as Popular Talk Show Host Conan O’Brien Touched Down in Dublin

UFC superstar Conor McGregor seems ready to be playing the host to Conan O’Brien. O’Brien, a renowned host, comedian, and writer, is most famously known for his show, ‘Late Night with Conan O’Brien’ and ‘The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien’. Recently, the 60-year-old posted an update about his recent travel ventures that caught the eye of the former UFC double champ. The American presenter has recently started his traveling show, ‘Conan Without Borders’, where he aims to travel the world and showcase the culture and heritage of various countries.

Teasing a new episode of this show, O’Brien posted about his Irish escapade recently. ‘The Notorious’ recently took to Twitter to extend an invitation to a renowned TV host who happened to be in Dublin.

O’Brien took to Twitter to share a post about his recent travels. He posted a picture of himself with a caption,

“I’m in Dublin, where I was just named “Ireland’s Next Top Model.”

McGregor, who does not miss an opportunity to proudly represent his country, replied to the post saying,

“A model for a coddle Hit me up Conan! I’v the best food and drink in all of Ireland! I will look after you and team!”

As we already know O’Brien’s love for different cuisines from his episode in Italy, where he tried the pizzas, McGregor’s invitation might prove to be a good deal for him. Outside of the octagon, McGregor’s success has allowed him to start several ventures that he is passionate about.

One such venture is a pub, ‘The Black Forge Inn’ which has quickly become a must-visit for celebrities and fans familiar with ‘The Notorious’. Several celebrities, such as Kevin Hart, Dan Bilzerian, and John Hartson, among others, have visited McGregor’s ‘Black Forge Inn’.

In addition to serving extremely high-quality food, the pub also serves McGregor’s stout brand, ‘Forged Irish Stout’. The pub also serves ‘Proper 12’ Irish whiskey, Conor McGregor’s brainchild, that has made him extremely wealthy.

However, coming back to business, the next few months for the Irishman will be extremely important as he prepares for a bout for the first time in 2 years. While ‘The Notorious’ is returning to the octagon on International Fight Week, fans are eager to know who else will Conor McGregor have to face down the line when he enters the ring, apart from Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor to face more than one opponent on his UFC return?

When he steps into the octagon later this year, ring rust might be a real factor going into the fight. While McGregor does not believe in the concept, we have seen multiple fighters struggle with timing after taking a long layoff, the most recent example being Colby Covington.

In addition to that, McGregor will also be putting on weight and entering a new weight class if the fight does take place at 185 pounds. This is another factor that might further slow him down even more.

Therefore, the next few months will be extremely crucial for McGregor in his preparation for his upcoming fight. Whether McGregor will be able to replicate his previous antics or not is a million-dollar question only time can answer.