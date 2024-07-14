Conor McGregor Eyes USD 6,000,000+ Jackpot With Copa America and Euro 2024 Bets

Winning $1.6M from the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal fight has Conor McGregor hoping to make more money from sports betting. According to reports, the Irishman currently stands a chance to earn another $5M from the three other bets he placed. All-in-all McGregor would find himself a staggering $6.6M richer if his predictions regarding the Copa America and Euro 2024 finals also come to life.

A recent tweet broke down the three other bets McGregor had placed, revealing that he has bet on Argentina for the Copa America 2024 finals, which can account for the addition of another $1M to his bank accounts.

‘Mystic Mac’ has also placed a similar bet on Spain to win the Euro 2024 finals against England.

However, he went even more specific with his final bet and predicted that the score line at the end of the final would be 3-1 in Spain’s favor. If that comes to pass, McGregor could win $1.2M and $2.8M, respectively, from just these two bets.

Fans know about McGregor’s affinity towards investing his money in his business ventures. But unlike the Canadian rapper Drake, ‘The Nototrious’ isn’t known for placing such huge amounts of money on sports betting.

Despite all this, putting money on Diaz is quite understandable since he keeps an active eye on combat sports showdowns. But it begs the question, why did McGregor put his money on soccer events like the Copa America and Euro finals?

McGregor’s love for soccer

McGregor has shown up at various sporting events to date, including the NBAs and Formula 1 Grand Prix. But only his avid followers know that soccer was the first sport that McGregor played seriously. A report also says that he could’ve become a professional in the sport as well. He was apparently that good.

The 35-year-old Irishman started by playing for the Lourdes Celtic Football Club and eventually transferred to the Slievenamon United. At the same time, he also played for Yellowstone Celtic in the Leinster Football League.

So, after knowing about what McGregor mostly did during his teen years, all this makes so much sense.

However, it would be interesting to watch if he manages to justify his ‘Mystic Mac’ nickname by winning all the bets he placed and pocketing the staggering amount of $6.6M.