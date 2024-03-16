Conor McGregor Finds Lifelong Friendship with Jake Gyllenhaal During ‘Roadhouse’ Filming

Conor McGregor has made a ‘friend for life’ in Jake Gyllenhaal. The pair spent months working together on the set of their new movie Road House. The movie is a remake of the 1989 classic starring Gyllenhaal as the protagonist and McGregor as the villain. Although on screen they played enemies, the pair shared a good rapport off-screen and have become good friends per ‘The Notorious’ in an interview with Good Morning Britain on YouTube.

Amazon Prime Video will release Road House on its platform in a few days. Conor McGregor makes his Hollywood debut in the film.

Ahead of the release, the Irishman has been doing a lot of press for the movie. In one such recent interview, he spoke about his relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal:

“Jake is a consummate professional, it’s his 75th movie, and he’s also in good shape, he can throw a punch, he’s done a great movie Southpaw… we had an amazing rapport on set and a friend for life Mr. Gyllenhaal is now.”

Take a look at the video (Quotes from 6:40 onwards):

Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal have become good friends during the filming of the movie. The pair also share great chemistry off-screen, as can be seen in their interviews.

Although they are good friends now, Gyllenhaal was going through all the emotions when he learned he would be working alongside McGregor, one of the deadliest MMA fighters in the world.

Jake Gyllenhaal describes the emotions he went through upon learning he would be working with Conor McGregor

Jake Gyllenhaal is a veteran actor in Hollywood. With 75 movies under his name, he has become a household name, acting in many different genres.

During the UK premiere of the Road House movie, in an interview with AP Entertainment, he revealed what his initial reaction was when he learned he would be working alongside Conor McGregor:

“I remember when I first heard that he was cast, and I was definitely excited and then, like, scared. So yeah, it was a bit of both, you know.”

Take a look at the video:

Jake Gyllenhaal went on to reveal that they had been trying to get Conor McGregor to accept the role for a while. When he finally did accept it, he was excited. It all worked out well in the end. As the American reveals, it was an amazing experience working with the former UFC double champion.