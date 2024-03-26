Conor McGregor Inspired UFC Star Calls NBA Legend Dennis Rodman His ‘Spirit Animal’ for Being ‘Unapologetic’

Conor McGregor and Dennis Rodman are not names you would think of as inspirations. However, a rising UFC star has called both these icons his inspirations. Fans knew Dennis Rodman for being unique. The defensive presence of the Chicago Bulls was anything but ‘conventional’. He always loved to do unconventional things and things that made him happy. Conor McGregor is somewhat the same, but in very different ways.

Advertisement

Payton Talbott is a promising UFC Bantamweight fighter on a two-fight winning streak. Talbott is also not what some would call a conventional UFC fighter. He sports a nose ring and often paints his fingernails. In an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour on YouTube, he spoke about why Dennis Rodman was his spirit animal. He said,

“That dude’s tight, who doesn’t like Denis Rodman?….He’s himself in any scenario, he doesn’t care about what people are going to say. He just is a 100% himself unapologetically that’s what I dig.”

Advertisement

Payton Talbott went on to talk about how Dennis Rodman is true to his nature and does not try to hide it. The NBA star never tried to conform to society and instead lived life on his terms. The UFC star relates to that in Rodman and states that indifference is the worst fate of all. He says he would rather be hated by everyone than have people feel indifferent about him.

Talbott is just two fights into the UFC and he is already looking to take on the biggest names in the division. The unbeaten fighter called out the champion following his latest fight.

UFC Star Payton Talbott will do the ‘dirty work’ for his dream fight with Sean O’Malley

The budding UFC bantamweight put up an impressive performance last week as he secured a second-round KO victory against Cameron Saaiman. Following his fight, he sat down to talk to the media and spoke about his dream matchup against Sean O’Malley in the UFC and what he will do to get it. Reflecting on the same, the 25-year-old said,

“I just need to keep having performances like that and do my dirty work and just keep eating dogs like that. I know I need to put my time in and solidify myself.”

#UFCVegas89 winner Payton Talbott will do the “dirty work” to get his dream fight with Sean O’Malley, and sees Dominick Cruz as a good next step. pic.twitter.com/eSzYgmDiW3

Advertisement

Payton Talbott also called out Dominick Cruz for a fight because he claimed he did not know too many people in his division. The young prospect is a blend of striking and submission which may prove to be dangerous in a stacked bantamweight division.