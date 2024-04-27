Inside Joe Rogan’s Studio, Max Holloway Receives Special Gift Honoring Iconic UFC 300 Moment Against Justin Gaethje

The current UFC BMF champ, Max Holloway, expressed his desire to appear in another episode of ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ right after his UFC 300 victory. While the two primarily discussed Holloway’s future plans during the episode, ‘Blessed’ also got to unbox an incredible gift from artist Ross Baine on camera.

People and combat sports personas who analyzed Holloway’s UFC 300 KO victory over Justin Gaethje have termed it the biggest moment of the Hawaiian’s entire UFC career. This is why Ross Baine chose to portray the same moment on a canvas before presenting it to ‘Blessed.’

Rogan happily took up the post of a cameraperson while Holloway unboxed the superb piece of artwork. Naturally, both of them went all-praises for Baine after witnessing his mastery on the canvas, as Holloway said,

“It’s crazy Bro! Thank You, Ross. You’re the man”

The current UFC BMF champ also holds a few noteworthy records in the UFC. He may have managed to win his UFC 300 encounter against Gaethje, but the fight could’ve taken away one of the major records that Holloway currently holds. ‘Blessed’ recently admitted that his record should’ve been confiscated even though it got saved due to an error from the statistician.

Max Holloway admitted that he was knocked down by Justin Gaethje

Hollway may have dominated most of the rounds of his UFC 300 BMF title fight. But ‘The Highlight’ didn’t fail to showcase why he is considered to be one of the hardest hitters in the current UFC roster. At around the 3:47 mark of the fourth round, Gaethje fired a vicious right hook that got Holloway down on the canvas. However, the official statistician discarded the knockdown, instead counting it as a ‘slip’ from the Hawaiian.

The Hawaii native showcased his just nature during his appearance on ‘JRE’. He may still hold the record of never getting knocked down in his UFC career, but Holloway revealed that it should have been taken away as it was a legitimate knockdown from Gaethje. However, now that it has been overlooked, nobody knows when and who will be the one to take away this record from the current UFC BMF champ.