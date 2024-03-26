UFC Star Credits ‘Conor McGregor Highlights’ for Igniting Passion for Sports, Leading to Pursue Fighting

‘The Notorious’ is inspiring the new generation of UFC fighters. An up-and-coming UFC Star cited Conor McGregor as his inspiration and also pretty much the reason for him to step inside the UFC octagon. As a matter of fact, this American fighter recently secured his second victory for the organization last weekend in an impressive manner. The bantamweight has not tasted defeat inside the octagon in his amateur career or his professional career. He now looks to continue his good work and make a mark in the UFC.

Payton Talbott is a 25-year-old UFC Bantamweight fighter. The American is currently on a two-fight win streak in the organization and looks very promising. Talbott sat down with Ariel Helwani for an interview during The MMA Hour. While talking to Helwani, the UFC Star revealed how Conor McGregor got him into the sport. He said,

“I didn’t know what it (UFC) was until I was sitting at a sushi restaurant and I saw Conor McGregor highlights for some fight that was coming up and I was like there’s no way that’s actually a thing.”

After watching Conor McGregor fighting in the octagon, Payton Talbott decided to try his hand at MMA because he was ‘bored’. A few years later, he is now in the UFC. The UFC star has both striking as well as submission skills and could prove to be a real threat in the bantamweight division. He gave the fans a hint at how destructive he can be when Talbott knocked out Cameron Saaiman in Round 2 of the UFC Vegas 89.

Meanwhile, looking at his striking abilities, there have been a lot of comparisons between Talbott and Sean O’Malley. Some believe they have a similar fighting style. However, the 25-year-old begs to differ.

UFC Star Payton Talbott does not like being compared to Sean O’Malley

UFC Star Payton Talbott is relatively new to the UFC with just two fights under his name. However, this has not stopped him from being compared with other fighters. While in conversation with Ariel Helwani, the young fighter spoke about the Sean O’Malley comparisons and why he does not like them. Talbott stated,

“I don’t like being compared to him because I don’t think we fight very similar…If you were to see me and him fight it would be a very different stylistic fight…It can be anyone, I don’t want to be compared.”

Payton Talbott elaborated on the fact that his style of fighting differs largely with that of O’Malley. The 25-year-old also went on to say that not only O’Malley, he would ask others to refrain from comparing him to any fighter in the UFC.

“Sean’s a cool guy, so it doesn’t really piss me off too much. It could be anyone. I don’t want to be compared.”

Thus, although McGregor is his inspiration, Payton Talbott would look to build his own legacy in the UFC by being the first of its kind and not be a comparison with anyone.