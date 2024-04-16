Conor McGregor ‘Lobbied’ for Three Round Fight Instead of Five Against Michael Chandler: Chael Sonnen

Conor McGregor does not want to go five rounds with Michael Chandler. The Irishman will take on Chandler at UFC 303 in his first fight after almost three years. Following the UFC 300 event, during the press conference, Dana White confirmed the much awaited return of ‘Mystic Mac’. Ahead of the fight, Chael Sonnen has claimed that McGregor was actively trying to get the fight to be a three-round fight.

Advertisement

On International Fight Week, White usually caps off the main event with a title fight. Since this was not a championship bout, Sonnen had doubts over whether it would be the main event. In the latest episode of the ‘Good Guy Bad Guy’ podcast hosted by Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen on YouTube, the 47-year-old revealed what Chandler said to him about the Conor McGregor fight. He said,

“But it is five rounds, and Conor wanted three. Conor lobbied to try to get three. I said well look that could be because he knows this isn’t the main event.”

Advertisement

Michael Chandler believes the fight will be the main event at UFC 303. However, Conor McGregor begged to differ. Daniel Cormier then added that it was a smart move from McGregor to ask for a short fight since he is returning after almost three years. Meanwhile, amidst the ongoing buzz about McGregor’s return, the Irishman has another fighter calling him out after UFC 300.

Max Holloway is open to fighting Conor McGregor

Max Holloway has grasped the attention of the entire MMA world. During the post-fight press conference at UFC 300, a reporter asked Holloway about a potential fight against Conor McGregor. Holloway replied,

“Brother we got options brother. Conor likes to consider himself a BMF right, so we can figure that out.”

Max Holloway pointed out that looking at McGregor’s reputation, it is justified that he accepts the challenge to be the official BMF. However, McGregor hasn’t responded yet, and it will be interesting to see who Holloway does end up fighting in his first BMF title defense. Conor McGregor will surely have his eyes set on a title now that he has returned. ‘Mystic Mac’ is not yet ready to hang up the gloves, as the Irishman believes he has one last run left in the organization.