Michael Chandler ‘Plotting’ with Machine Gun Kelly, Whom Conor McGregor Once Beefed With, Ahead of UFC 303

Michael Chandler is enlisting the help of Conor McGregor’s rivals ahead of their fight. With a little over two months to go for UFC 303, the mind games between Chandler and McGregor are truly in full swing. The American took a picture alongside singer Machine Gun Kelly at a pool party and hinted at a ‘plot’ between the pair. Well, it is no secret that MGK and McGregor are not the best of friends. They almost came to blows in the past and are not on good terms.

Back in 2021, just as ‘The Notorious’ was recovering from a broken foot, he got into an altercation with Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Video Music Awards. McGregor threw his drink at the rapper and Megan Fox on the red carpet. The pair have continued the beef ever since.

Michael Chandler now seems to be plotting something with MGK ahead of his fight. He posted a photo on X and captioned it, saying,

“Plotting with @machinegunkelly……63 days #UFC303…”

From the looks of it, Chandler is trying to get into the head of Conor McGregor by posing alongside MGK. However, it is not that easy to get into the Irishman’s head.

‘The Notorious’ is incomprehensibly creative when it comes to trash-talking and will surely get back to Chandler. But ahead of the most-hyped fight, the mind games might be the only thing going Chandler’s way at the moment. McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh recently spoke about how good the Irishman is looking in training.

Conor McGregor is ‘sharp as ever’ ahead of return fight

Michael Chandler is banking on the fact that Conor McGregor has spent a lot of time away from the octagon. He believes it will be the key to him winning his fight.

Chandler believes the Irishman will not be the same fighter and will be sluggish in his in-octagon movements. However, in a recent interview with Andy Stevenson, McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, quashed his hopes, saying,

“He’s come back on the mats as sharp as ever. Of course we’ve got to get the rounds in and get the conditioning up to be ready for competition. But his technique is as sharp as ever”

Coach Kavanagh revealed that despite taking a prolonged hiatus, Conor McGregor always kept his head in the game. He had a continuous dialogue with his coach regarding his fighting, even when he went away to film for ‘Road House.’

Thus, Michael Chandler’s hopes of fighting a lesser version of Conor McGregor may not be well founded. Only time will tell what version of the Irishman we will see in the octagon and whether ‘Iron’ will be able to find success with his plot.