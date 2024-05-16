Daniel Cormier Credits Conor McGregor for Inspiring UFC Fighters’ Pursuit of Two Division Belts: “He Made It Possible”

Multiple UFC fighters are now gunning for a double champ status. In an industry, where fighters don’t tend to change classes, UFC fighters are an anomaly and Daniel Cormier thinks, Conor McGregor is to thank.

DC, Henry Cejudo, and Amanda Nunes, all followed ‘Mystic Mac’s’ footsteps, pushing themselves to achieve McGregor’s indelible status – a double champion. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Cormier sang high praise of McGregor for inspiring fighters by setting an example.

“Everybody right now wants two belts and that has become a gift from McGregor you know love him or hate him, McGregor was the first that dared to do it and because he dared to do it he made it possible. It wasn’t possible before. People thought or knew that becoming the UFC champion in any form was enough like we thought if you get somehow get your hands on one of those belts you had made it and Conor McGregor said you know what lets do something more.”

Reflecting on his AKA buddy Islam Makhachev’s ambition of going up the weight from 155 lbs to welterweight, Cormier mentioned McGregor’s undeniable contribution that started the double champ trend in the UFC.

Even though the great Randy Couture claimed the LHW title and the HW tile, McGregor was the first in the sport’s history to hold two belts in two divisions simultaneously. Others like Alexander Volkanovski and Israel Adesanya have attempted to do the same, climbing up in weight to challenge the champions because the Irishman made it the new symbol of greatness.

What the double-champ status did for McGregor was also unprecedented. His exhilarating fighting style and his charisma already sold out arenas, and having two belts raised his status somehow even more. He sold UFC PPVs like hotcakes, cementing his legacy as the sport’s biggest superstar.

And now, ahead of his hotly anticipated 5-rounder against Michael Chandler, McGregor has set another record that too even without entering the cage!

Conor McGregor sets new UFC record without even before stepping into the octagon

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, the former double champ has set a new record, with his fight against Chandler on the UFC 303 card selling out $20 million in ticket sales.

In just two weeks, following the commencement of ticket sales on April 26th, ‘Mystic Mac’ has propelled UFC 303 to new heights in ticket sales, bringing in all the excitement through sheer numbers. Revealing the massive update, Dana White during the post-fight presser at St Louis, confirmed the news and claimed that the fight would top a $20 million gate for sure.

With the UFC 303 gate already shattering norms, make no mistake, this bout scheduled for June 29th at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas will be a blockbuster.