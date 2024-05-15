“Would Fuc*ing Punch”: Sean O’Malley Floats Conor McGregor Roast Idea Post-Attendance at Tom Brady’s Event

It seems like the roast of Tom Brady has left Sean O’Malley quite impressed as he even proposed Conor McGregor as the next candidate for Netflix. This development is surprising, to say the least since the UFC Bantamweight Champion went from idolizing the Irishman to now praying for his downfall.

‘Sugar,’ Max Holloway, and Dana White were in attendance at the recent roast of Tom Brady on Netflix. Although O’Malley caught a few strays from the likes of Jeff Ross during his piece, he absolutely loved the event and spoke about it on the latest episode of the ‘TimboSugarShow’ on YouTube. Well, the 29-year-old even claimed that despite a slight problem, Conor McGregor would be the perfect star for the next Netflix roast, saying,

“I think it’d be so funny if they did a roast of Conor McGregor, but I don’t think he’ll be able to handle that. I think he would f*cking punch someone…But that would be so f*cking funny.”

Sean O’Malley even went on to state that he would probably be on the receiving end of a roast one day and it would be brutal for him. To put it in perspective, Jeff Ross probably doesn’t even know O’Malley that well and he still brutally roasted him. Hence, if one gave the fans or his close friends some time to prepare, the UFC Bantamweight Champion would stand no chance.

One man who would love that opportunity is Aljamain Sterling. In fact, he even recently challenged the champion for a rematch.

Aljamain Sterling is willing to bet his life savings on a Sean O’Malley rematch

Although Aljamain Sterling has moved up in weight to challenge for the featherweight title, he still hasn’t gotten over his loss against Sean O’Malley. As a matter of fact, in a recent YouTube video with Kanpai Media, ‘Funk Master’ claimed he was willing to bet his life savings in a rematch against the champion, saying,

“But I do know if I had a rematch…you give me that time to recover and prepare…I mean I would bet my life savings on that. But people are gonna say I’m still salty.”

Aljamain Sterling insisted he lost against ‘Sugar’ due to a freak “off-day” and claimed that the rematch would see him dominate the 29-year-old. However, since ‘Funk Master’ has now moved up in weight and has different goals, such a rematch would only be possible if ‘Sugar’ were to move up to featherweight as well.