Conor McGregor Gives Big Update Regarding Birth Of His Fourth Child

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest stars in the UFC who not only has a huge fan following but is UFC’s cash cow. Amid the news of his return, his increased social media activity keeps his fans engaged and informed about his personal life. He keeps sharing his pictures spending quality time with his family. At the same time he also promotes his business and the pub Black Forge Inn. He recently shared an update regarding his family life which caught people’s attention worldwide.

The Irishman took to platform X to share the pictures of him with his pregnant wife Dee Devlin. He requested his fans to wish him the best and send prayers as he is all set to welcome his fourth child. He said,

“Up early tomorrow to bring our new baby boy in to this world, say a prayer for us! Let’s go Mammy ☘️”

Moreover, McGregor also revealed the gender of the unborn. He showed his excitement to welcome his baby boy.

McGregor is married to his longtime sweetheart Dee Devlin. The two have two boys named Conor Jr. and Rian and a baby girl named Croia.

The Irishman is active on social media about his country’s political unrest. He even took to X to express how his mother raised him to stand up for what is right.

Conor McGregor on the values he was raised with

‘The Notorious’ has been making waves in Ireland due to his political activism. He recently took to platform X to express his appreciation for the values that his mother Margaret McGregor raised him with. The Notorious said,

“My mother raised me to stand by what is right, and to call out what is wrong ❤️”

He praised his mother who raised him to stand up for what is right and never tolerate the wrong done by the people.

Amid all of this, there have been many speculations of McGregor’s return to the octagon. The Irishman is expected to make his comeback against Michael Chandler in 2024.

Moreover, we are sure of a spectacular show keeping in mind the huge fan base and UFC fame ‘The Notorious’ has. However, fans are still requested to keep calm and wait till things are officially confirmed.