UFC Schedule: Is There a UFC Event This Weekend and Which Fighters Are Competing?

2024 began with a bang for UFC fans as they had expected. The first UFC event of the year, the UFC Vegas 84, excited followers with a collection of enthralling bouts. But a look at the UFC schedule for this year will reveal that there’s more action left in this month. The UFC event yet to be hosted in January is a PPV. The calendar is currently saying that there is only a week left for the coveted UFC 297, the first UFC PPV of 2024.

The UFC authorities have scheduled their first PPV of the year for January 20, 2024. The Scotiabank Center in Toronto, Canada will host the coveted event. A large chunk of the UFC community is pretty excited about the superb matchups on the UFC 297 card. The event will feature two title fights along with a few other touted bouts. There’s a lot of buzz among fans regarding the exciting main event of the night.

UFC 297 main event: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

A look at the fight card will reveal that the UFC middleweight king Sean Strickland will have his first title defense bout at the UFC 297 main event. However, the beef that he is currently having with his rival, Dricus Du Plessis, is expected to make their clash monumental. Apart from this, the co-main event of the night will also feature a championship fight.

UFC 297 co-main event: Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Raquel Pennington

The Brazilian UFC bantamweight, Mayra Bueno Silva, had promised to carry on the noted, Amanda ‘The Lioness’ Nunes’ legacy in the UFC by claiming the UFC bantamweight gold. But her UFC 297 rival, Raquel Pennington is nowhere near an easy opponent. ‘Rocky’ is on a five-fight win streak currently and will enter the cage in high spirits. The clash between these two is also expected to be a barnburner.

But there are several other enthralling fights on the coveted card of UFC 297. Fans may say that so far Dana White has kept up to his promise of making 2024 a grand year for the fans. Here’s a look at the entire fight card of UFC 297 excluding the main and co-main events.

Main Card

Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott

Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Prelims and Early Prelims

Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield

Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana

Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Taveras

Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson

Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira

However, a lot of fans may be disappointed by the fact that one of the major attractions of UFC PPVs, Joe Rogan, will be missing from the commentary table. But they will be able to enjoy all the live action on ESPN and ESPN+. Despite Rogan’s absence, Dana White and Co. are expecting good revenues due to the immense buildup of the event.