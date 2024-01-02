Jorge Masvidal Return: Fans Speculate UFC 300 Fight Against Nate Diaz

2024 is set to be a big year for the UFC and its fans. This year will see the return of the biggest names in the sport such as Conor McGregor and Jon Jones. In an announcement that no one saw coming, former BMF title holder Jorge Masvidal has added his name to the list of big names returning to the sport. Fans were quick to give their opinion bringing Nate Diaz into the mix.

Advertisement

‘Gamebred’ took to Twitter to share a one-word update on his future plans in the sport. He tweeted saying,

“Unretired”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/GamebredFighter/status/1742002130032992646?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Masvidal’s announcement has sent shockwaves across the MMA community. ‘Gamebred’s announcement comes a day after Conor McGregor revealed his return date as well as opponent.

The 39-year-old announced his retirement from the sport at UFC 287 following a loss to Gilbert Burns. Masvidal stated that he did not have it in him anymore to compete at the highest level and wanted to focus on things outside the sport. However, nine months on, it appears as though Masvidal has had enough of watching from the sidelines.

Needless to say, Masvidal’s announcement garnered some interesting reactions from fans. Here are some of the best reactions to Masvidal’s announcement.

One fan speculated, “Is Jorge Masvidal coming back for UFC300 NATE Diaz rematch!?!?”

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChubbyTrevno/status/1742003546059424173?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan added, “Fight Nate or Nick”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RanboGG/status/1742003519039865331?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



“Get colby!! Now is your chance masvidal!! His wrestling is finished, as we saw in the leon fight”– commented a fan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RobbieSnipe/status/1742007372044788037?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



Another fan commented, “jake paul just said he sent out two contracts.. hmm perfect timing for this tweet.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/YaWifeInMeDms/status/1742004471050449012?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw



While the fans speculate a return against Nate Diaz, it will be easier said than done considering Nate Diaz is no longer under contract with the promotion. However he did tease his return to the company for its milestone event, UFC 300. While fans are speculating a rematch against Nate Diaz, it is also important to see if Masvidal can deliver on the grand stage.

Jorge Masvidal to return in time for UFC 300?

Masvidal retired from the sport on the back of four straight losses. ‘Gamebred’ lost to Usman twice followed by Covington and Burns. In all four fights, he was dominated thoroughly and looked a shadow of his former self. At 39-years-old age is not on his side either to make a title push on his return to the UFC. At the time of retirement, Masvidal was still under contract with the UFC.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqq9_6HOm54/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading



Many believed that Conor McGregor would headline UFC 300. Since that is not the case anymore, the UFC is still looking for a big name to headline UFC 300. Therefore, there is a strong possibility that Masvidal’s return could be at UFC 300 as the promotion aims to bolster the card with big names.