Conor McGregor ‘RoadHouse’ to Alexander Volkanovski ‘Too Old’- Here Are Top 5 UFC Memes of This Week

This week, Alexander Volkanovski stood out as the superstar dominating social media, not just due to the hype for UFC 298, but also because of his hilarious upcoming fight promo video. As it is known that on the internet, anything can turn into a meme, this was no exception. Alongside Volkanovski, there were hundreds of memes circulating this week, featuring fighters like Conor McGregor. Here are some of the top hilarious memes from the MMA realm this week.

Alexander Volkanovski Memed for Explanation Behind UFC 294 Loss to Islam Makhachev

Recently, UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski, discussing his recent loss against Islam Makhachev in Abu Dhabi, mentioned that he was drinking alcohol daily, leading up to his rematch at UFC 294. While many fans dismissed it as an excuse, some found humor in it. One user reacted to this by creating a meme, linking it to Conor McGregor making a person drink alcohol from a huge bottle, suggesting the person is none other than Volkanovski.

Alexander Volkanovski Sleeping Meme

As mentioned earlier this week, fight fans were treated to a video where Volkanovski, in a humorous sketch, promoted the UFC 298 event. In the video, given the fact Ilia Topuria stated that the Australian champ is too old, Volkanovski continued it being “over 35 curse,”. And in one part, Volk was sleeping on the couch while analyzing his opponent. This particular scene became popular, spawning hundreds of memes on the internet. One such meme depicted him as an old father who takes the remote to watch TV but immediately falls asleep.

Paulo Costa Mocked for Fight Withdrawal

Another Volk meme emerged from the same video, where he receives a call from a scammer. He didn’t understand the situation, akin to how many elderly individuals fall victim to such tricks. His team intervenes just as he’s about to give his credit card details. This scene was then repurposed to mock Paulo Costa, known for frequently pulling out of fights. One user suggested Volk’s team stopping him from accepting a fight with Costa labeling it as ‘scam’.

Conor McGregor ‘RoadHouse’ Meme

It is well known that Conor McGregor is now not just a UFC fighter; he is also an actor, set to debut in the ‘RoadHouse’ movie. Apart from the movie, one thing he is mainly focusing on is his return at UFC 300. However, as Dana White recently stated, it might be off. So, fans have imagined McGregor’s current situation.

Tom Aspinall getting ignored by Jon Jones and Stipe Miočić

After winning the interim Heavyweight belt, Tom Aspinall was hyped for his bout against Jon Jones or Stipe Miočić. However, both legendary fighters showed no interest in fighting him. Instead, they wanted to fight each other to settle unfinished business. This situation was perfectly memed in the post below.

As seen in the post, both Jones and Miocic are playing video games, while Aspinall is also holding a joystick, thinking he’s playing too. However, his joystick isn’t plugged in, indicating the recent situation perfectly.