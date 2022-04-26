Watch: Rare video of Joe Rogan knocking out an MMA fighter cold emerges

Joe Rogan is not just a commentator or the Podcast interactor , he is a Black belt MMA and many things more.

Joe Rogan is a man who always understands the assignment. Designed as a hero, he is one of the 54 most influential people in the world. Having been in the MMA scene for decades together, Joe Rogan has put together an amazingly developing career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)



Some people are unaware of the fact that Rogan is a legal fighter himself. He has been involved in the world of MMA for longer than most people know. A four-time Taekwondo champion from Massachusetts, Rogan is an expert in the art of Taekwondo and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.



Rogan’s rare clip from his Taekwondo days is food for fans who haven’t seen it. Known for his hurtful kicking, Rogan knocked his opponent out in the same way back in 1987. Check out the amazing knock on the video above.

What types of martial arts does Joe Rogan specialize in?

Joe Rogan may have been a Taekwondo champion years ago, but what kind of martial arts skills are he focusing on right now? The 54-year-old is not a fighting hero but is actually training like himself. With strenuous exercise and recovery times, Joe Rogan also made MMA training the foundation of his daily routine.

Holding black belts in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, he is mainly focused on BJJ and Muay Thai. These two genres are very helpful in supplementing his existing Taekwondo knowledge. He always talks about big names in MMA.

In the video above, you can clearly see Joe Rogan showcasing his BJJ skills to TJ Dillashaw, a two-time UFC Bantamweight champion. During an interview with eight-time Muay Thai world champion Liam Harrison, Rogan went on to dismiss him. Although it was not easy, nothing was easy yet.

Could Joe Rogan ever come to the UFC octagon?

Despite being a very active person, Rogan is likely to hold an octagon ring in a professional fight that is very unlikely to be. Man does more than fight for promotion and is destined for life.

With the busy Joe Rogan Experience program and UFC comments, it would be absurd for Rogan to get out of that bubble and compete. His age is the most important factor in playing, which makes it unreasonable for him to compete. Perhaps the celebrity show of the BJJ game might seem plausible.

Also Read: Khamzat Chimaev dismisses claims of Conor McGregor saying he wanted to help him prepare for fight vs Khabib Nurmagomedov