UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Dismisses Conor McGregor vs. Sean O’Malley Fight as Senseless

Conor McGregor vs. Sean O’Malley has the makings of a mega fight. The two have been feuding since O’Malley took some strays as McGregor called out Garcia for alleged PED use. O’Malley has idolized McGregor and their fight would feed generations. But Daniel Cormier does not think ‘Sugar’ needs to fight the Irishman, as it would be senseless.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy Bad Guy show on YouTube, ‘DC’ gave his opinion saying that The Notorious was now fighting at a much heavier weight. So it’s unlikely that he would go down to bantamweight to fight O’Malley. Second, O’Malley has a title to defend against the contenders in his division first.

“For me, it’s just the weight classes are too much of a difference. Conor’s big at 155….But now, I don’t think there’s any world where they can fight each other…It doesn’t make sense to me.”

Although Daniel Cormier believes the fight would be fun to watch, he pointed out the difference in weight classes as the main reason why the fight would not make sense.

Chael Sonnen agreed to his point and spoke about how it’s two different generations of fighters. Although Conor McGregor may never end up facing Sean O’Malley, it sure would be an exciting fight; two pure strikers going at it in the octagon!

For now, ‘Sugar’ seems to have his hands full with Merab Dvalishvili. The Georgian has been constantly calling the champ out on social media and he has finally responded.

Sean O’Malley has finally responded to Merab Dvalishvili’s trash talk

Ever since Sean O’Malley beat Marlon Vera, Merab Dvalishvili has been calling for the next title shot. And to say the Georgian deserves it would be an understatement. Dvalishvili has been making skits and calling the champ out on social media.

He recently tweeted saying he would smash both ‘Suga’ and his coach. And it would appear that the champ has had enough. In response to Dvalishvili, he took some shots to Aljamain Sterling, saying,

“Ima smash your best friend after I beat you. Oh wait nvm already did.”

For the uninitiated, Merab Dvalishvili and Sterling are buddies and the latter has indeed been knocked out by O’Malley.

The Georgian is now looking to avenge Sterling when he takes on the champion. Although there is no official announcement of the fight, both fighters have verbally agreed to it.