“Witty Little Sh*t”: Jon Jones Reacts to Conor McGregor’s Famous Clip of Dismissing His Rolex as Number 2

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones are two of the biggest stars to come out of the UFC. One could even call them Dana’s boys. And Dana’s boys have formed an unlikely friendship that often results in them making fun of each other. Ahead of McGregor’s return to the octagon, ‘Bones’ shared a video of the pair flexing their Rolex, while McGregor called him names.

The entire conversation started when Jon Jones tweeted out saying none of his opponents could ever beat him in the trash-talking game. One fan then responded with the video of Conor McGregor.

In the video, the Irishman is seen jokingly calling Jones’ watch ‘The number 2 Rolly’. Bones captioned the post by saying,

“Lol he’s a witty little sh*t, that’s the homie though”

Jon Jones reiterated that Conor McGregor and he were still good friends. The Heavyweight Champion has always praised him whenever he spoke about him. ‘Bones’ admires the dedication and hard work that McGregor put into the sport. Jones is also a big fan of his trash-talking and ability to sell fights.

Speaking of trash-talking, there’s one fighter who can’t seem to get the Irishman off his mind. It’s Ryan Garcia. After McGregor launched a scathing attack calling for a ban on him following the boxer testing positive for PEDs, Garcia has been wanting a piece of the Irishman.

Ryan Garcia claims he will rip Conor McGregor’s arms off if they ever fought

With a PED found in his blood test, various fighters and journalists started calling him out, among them was Conor McGregor. In a recent episode of the ‘Fully Tilted’ podcast, he had this to say to McGregor,

“What’s his problem? Didn’t he run away from drug tests? Like this dude’s a clown…..I don’t even want to be mean to him we was cool, but now all of a sudden he woke up and chose violence….I will rip his arms off.”

Ryan Garcia is visibly bothered by the fact that Conor McGregor called him out. So much so that he even cussed out the host of the podcast Bob Menery when he stated that he liked the Irishman.

Garcia is now trying to prove his innocence regarding the failed drug test. It will be interesting to see if he can shut the critics yet again.