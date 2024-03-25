Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Date Accidentally ‘Leaked’ by UFC Fighter Spoiling Dana White & Co’s Buildup

UFC fans are in for an eventful year ahead with a lot of big moments to look forward to. Chief among them are UFC 303, the return of Jon Jones and most importantly, the return of Conor McGregor. There has been a lot of talk for the past year around McGregor’s return with it seeming unlikely with every month that passed by. However, McGregor finally confirmed that his return is set, unfortunately, ‘The Notorious’ did not reveal the date. Thankfully for UFC fans it appears as though a fellow fighter on the card has helped fans out by leaking the date.

Flyweight fighter Cody Durden took to Instagram to let his fans know that he was booked for a fight. In doing so, he confirmed the main event on the event he is added to and the date as well. Durden said,

“What is up fight fans, I am back in the octagon, June 29th vs Carlos Hernandez. UFC 303, Michael Chandler vs ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor let’s go baby.”

There seemed to be a huge gap in communication between McGregor and the UFC. On many occasions, ‘The Notorious’ stated that he has not heard anything from the UFC regarding a return. White on the other hand, maintained that the UFC will be ready when McGregor is ready. The final major obstacle in McGregor’s way was his promotional duties for his upcoming fight.

Now that it is done, both McGregor and the UFC’s entire focus is on getting him inside the octagon. ‘The Notorious’ stated that he would like to face Chandler at UFC 303 in June but never confirmed it. However, with Durden’s recent confirmation fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing McGregor is all set to return.

Conor McGregor to walk away from the UFC in 2024?

‘The Notorious’ is unequivocally the biggest name in the sport that there has ever been. Every time McGregor fights, it generates a huge amount of interest and financial success for the UFC. In recent interviews, McGregor revealed a concerning detail about his contract with the UFC.

The former double champion stated that he has two fights left on his contract. This means that there is a very real chance McGregor can walk away from the UFC at the end of this year. While he has not expressed interest in doing so, there are huge money fights in boxing to be made which might interest McGregor. The UFC on the other hand, will try all it can to retain McGregor for the long term.