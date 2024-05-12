“Conor vs Khabib 2” : Fans Predict The Eagle’s UFC Comeback Amidst Allegations of $3 Million Tax Fraud

Khabib Nurmagomedov might have retired from MMA years ago but a recent incident involving tax authorities has made fans hopeful about a comeback. A report from ‘Mash’ disclosed that the Russian authorities have accused ‘The Eagle’ of tax evasion.

This news sent shockwaves throughout the UFC community after several reports disclosed that ‘The Eagle’ will now have to pay a whopping 306 million rubles ($3.3M) as a result of these charges. According to these reports, the authorities have also frozen the accounts of the organizations run by Khabib.

A lot of fans perceived that Nurmagomedov wouldn’t be able to pay the amount due to his bank accounts being frozen. This has led to fan speculations that the Eagle could return to the octagon soon enough. And who would he fight if he were to actually return?

The answer is, of course, Conor McGregor. The two have had a heated rivalry for years. And even though the Dagestani fighter had defeated McGregor, the Irishman has always wanted payback. Fans have picked up on that and are now hoping, nay, praying for the Dagestani fighter’s return.

One such comment read, “Conor Vs Khabib 2”

Another follower believed the universe could do anything as long as it got Khabib back into the octagon. He said, “Anything that gets him fighting again. Conor vs Khabib 2 would be hilarious”

This fan simply speculated that the former lightweight champion was in need of some mint. He said, “Khabib versus Conor 2 incoming. Buddy needs a paycheck”

Another fan even created a poster of what he felt could be on the line now. His comment read, “Very soon”.

Khabib has always maintained about fighting in the UFC for “legacy” instead of “money”. While this does paint the 35-year-old in a bad light, one would do well to note that these are still just accusations.

That said, he could’ve definitely dealt with this situation better. And while fans are gunning for a return to the octagon, we should remember Islam Makhachev calls Nurmagomedov “rich guy”.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s net worth means he doesn’t need a UFC comeback

The Eagle might have to sign a big cheque to pay the tax authorities back.

However, several sources reveal that he also boasts a net worth of $40M. So, even when he does pay $3.3 million, he will still have plenty left in the bank to live a very good life. There’s still the issue of his frozen assets but given that he is a figure of national importance, history suggests it should sort itself out.