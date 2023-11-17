“If Marc Goddard Is…”: Fans Convinced Dwayne Johnson Has ‘0 Chance’ Against This UFC Star in Street Fight

The debate of pro-entertainment wrestlers going against MMA fighters is not new. This has been on for decades with fans siding their views backed by their facts and beliefs. One such debate recently got started on a social media platform involving Colby Covington and Dwayne Johnson.

An Instagram account by the name MMA Uncensored recently shared a post comparing the images of Dwayne Johnson and Colby Covington with a caption that read, “How do you explain this”.

The post received mixed reactions from both the MMA and WWE fans who compared Covington’s dwarf size to ‘The Rock’. Even after keeping in mind the body size, many fans still believed that ‘Chaos’ would beat Dwayne Johnson in a street fight. Here are some of the best reactions to the picture shared.

A fan said, “Depends if Marc Goddard is reffing”

“The Rock has 0 chance” – commented a bewildered fan.

Another fan commented, “Kids think wwe is real fighting still lol Colby would kill him”

Another fan added, “Muscles don’t win fights”

It is important to note that ‘The Rock’ has the physical attributes of that of a muscular Greek God whereas it’s not the same with ‘Chaos’. Colby Covington on the other hand is a professional MMA fighter with a record of 17-3-0. Not only this but Covington is also the former Interim UFC welterweight champion. This leaves no space for comparison between him and Johnson.

While fans debate on the topic, the WWE legend recently revealed that he almost transitioned to MMA.

Dwayne Johnson on joining MMA

‘The Rock’ during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, #2063 podcast Johnson recently opened up about his professional career. He also expressed that he once thought of leaving WWE. He said,

“I start talking to Ken Shamrock, who was wrestling with us. I run into Mark Kerr, and I start talking to him. He tells me a little bit about Pride, and I have this idea in my head – well, maybe I should train for MMA and go to Pride, make real money.”

‘The Brahma Bull’ further explained that Pride MMA was paying more as compared to WWE. This made him consider his shift from WWE to MMA.

It is imperative to note that the comparison between a pro-wrestler and MMA fighter is way more complicated. The big size and stature might grab the attention by the looks. But the MMA fighters on the other hand possess the skills to overcome any challenge due to the training they go through.