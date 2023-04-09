Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, Who Threatened to “Beat the Sh*t” Out of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Says He ‘Loves’ the UFC HOF Now

UFC is an attraction for many fans and also for many celebs. Time and time again we have seen celebs come to the UFC events. Fans have even seen former President, Donald Trump in attendance several times. Some people comment on Twitter and give their genuine reactions, but at times they take it too far. The controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine once threatened Khabib Nurmagomedov, saying he would “Beat the Sh*t” out of him. Although, now he says Khabib is his favorite fighter.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted in attendance at the UFC 287 pay per view event. Several big stars along with Donald Trump also attended this event in Miami.

Rapper who threatened Khabib Nurmagomedov is now a fan:

Tekashi has always been in the news for controversies. He was once interacting with his fans doing a live and asking questions on YouTube. In that live, he asked fans who they thought would win a fight, him or Khabib.

He then read out comments that claimed he would win before adding that he would beat the Sh*t out of Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is an undefeated mixed martial artist with a record of 29 wins and no losses. He is the consensus greatest lightweight in the world. The Eagle wouldn’t fight Tekashi as he would almost kill him in a street fight with his bare hands.

Tekashi was seen attending UFC 287 in Miami. When asked who he thought would win between Masvidal, Pereira and Izzy, he chose not to reply. However, when the reporter asked him who his favorite fighter was, he replied saying Khabib.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s return?

Recently, a post by Khabib Nurmagomedov created a lot of buzz in the fight world. He hinted a return while running on a treadmill. The fans got excited there for a minute, but he also mentioned that it is not in MMA.

Khabib Nurmagomedov could be preparing either for an exhibition wrestling match or a grappling contest. He could also be preparing for a triathlon, as we have seen the Diaz brothers and Paul Felder do this big time.

Whatever this legend decides to go do, he will most likely get it done. His mindset is on another level, and we have seen in the sport of mixed martial arts again and again. He was undefeated in the UFC and retired as he promised his mother, he wouldn’t ever fight again.

