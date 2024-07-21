Michael Chandler Trolls Conor McGregor’s Bare Knuckle Training, Dares Him to Reveal His Injured Leg

Michael Chandler is not giving up on the Conor McGregor fight just yet. But he is getting real brave these days!

The American is still hopeful that he will get his ‘Red P*nty night’ even after waiting for over a year. The fight was on for UFC 303, but the Irishman ended up fracturing his toe and hence had no choice but to pull out.

Now, all indications are that he will return to action before the end of the year. So to make sure the beef is still alive, Chandler keeps poking fun at McGregor from time to time,

His latest jab came after the Irishman posted a training video of doing some bare-knuckle boxing work.

So naturally Chandler had to make fun of the Irishman and made a special request for ‘The Notorious’,

“But show us the bare foot knuckles…”

But show us the bare foot knuckles… https://t.co/ZYQjZy1x9j — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) July 21, 2024

‘Iron’ was poking fun at McGregor by asking him to show fans his bare foot, so fans can see how well he’s recovering from his broken toe.

It will be interesting to see if ‘The Notorious’ and Chandler still decide to fight each other after all the drama and the waiting surrounding their fight.

For now, he seems more focused on promoting the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). As a partner in the company, he has now become the face of it, similar to what Dana White is for the UFC.

During a recent press conference for BKFC, the Irishman had an inception moment when he could hear himself talking in the crowd.

Reporter mimics McGregor

Conor McGregor was present at a recent BKFC press conference to get more eyes to the event and the sport in general. During the presser, a reporter in the crowd mimicked McGregor’s mannerisms and accent while asking him a question.

The UFC fighter was so perplexed, he responded by saying,

“Is that to me? It sounds like I’m talking I don’t know. Who the f*ck is that? Who the f*ck is that guy?”

“Who da fook is that guy?” Conor McGregor was so confused when a media member impersonated him pic.twitter.com/FfNNNoDN3l — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 18, 2024

The entire room burst into laughter when McGregor pulled out his infamous line. The mimicry was so good that the Irishman felt as though he was asking himself a question.

It’s moments like these that BKFC are counting on by bringing in McGregor. Small things like these attract a lot of eyes to the sport and will help them reach the next level.