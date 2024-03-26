Controversial UFC Star Sean Strickland Offers Unconventional Advice to Vladimir Putin Following Moscow Concert Hall Attacks

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is not one to filter his thoughts before sharing them with a wider audience. While this has made him a fan favorite in the UFC, it has also landed him in trouble on more than one occasion. Normally, Strickland reserves his opinions for MMA related topics. However, this time around, Strickland had a piece of advice for none other than Vladimir Putin himself. Strickland’s tweets came following a deadly terror attack at the Moscow Concert Hall that claimed the lives of 137 Russians.

Advertisement

‘Tarzan’ took to Twitter to suggest a strong move Vladimir Putin should take against the Terrorists. He said,

“I really hope Putin goes full Genghis Khan… Ya know?? The only way you should handle terrorist state.. By the sword…”

Advertisement



Four gunmen broke into the Crocus City Hall on March 22, 2024 in Krasnogorsk, a suburb of Moscow, and started shooting at some of the about 6,000 concertgoers. Additionally, the attackers started fires that spread across the venue and brought the roof down. According to Russian officials, there were over 100 injuries and 137 fatalities, with 60 of those victims being in critical condition.

The attack came a few days after Putin was unanimously reelected as the President of Russia for a fifth term. This means that Putin will be at the helm for six more years. The attacks carried out at the Crocus City Hall were the deadliest terror attacks to take place in Russia in close to two decades. Global Terrorist group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, however, there is no conclusive proof of the same. President Vladimir Putin has not ruled out the involvement of neighbour Ukraine in these attacks. However, he has vowed to bring justice to all involved in the attacks. However, unlike Strickland, Khabib Nurmagomedov wants peace to prevail.

Khabib Nurmagomedov adopts a different approach to Sean Strickland

Following the attacks, ‘The Eagle’ adopted a contrasting approach to Sean Strickland on social media. While Strickland advocated for retaliation, ‘The Eagle’ advocated for peace and condemned the actions that a few radicals had taken.

Advertisement



The former lightweight champion took to Instagram to state that this was the work of non-humans and urged citizens to take care of themselves. Strickland, on the other hand, urged Putin to adopt a similar style to Gengis Khan. The former king of the Mongol Empire is arguably the most vicious military commander in world history, killing over 40 million people in his quest to conquer vast swathes of land.