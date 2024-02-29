Controversy Surrounds Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal Starrer ‘Roadhouse’ Just Days Before Release

Conor McGregor’s acting debut is already facing controversy. The UFC icon will star in the Road House remake directed by Doug Liman starring alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. The movie will be released on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video, making it a streaming release. Fans will not be able to watch the movie in theatres. This decision by MGM did not sit well with the director, who is now boycotting the movie premiere.

Doug Liman wants the movie to be released in theatres, which is what he claims was the original deal. They presented the movie to MGM, however, Amazon Prime purchased MGM to make it Amazon MGM Studios.

Conor McGregor’s debut in the film has fans excited about watching the movie. However, the director himself will be boycotting the release of the film on streaming platforms.

Another controversy surrounding the film is a lawsuit from R. Lance Hill. Hill is the screenwriter of the original 1989 movie, he is suing the company for copyright infringement.

Hill claims that he filed a petition back in 2021. However, the company ignored it and went on to film the movie. Another claim the screenwriter has is regarding the use of AI. He claims Amazon Prime used AI to complete the film.

Although Conor McGregor plays the role of a villain in the movie, R. Lance Hill is now looking to become a real-life threat with his lawsuit against MGM.

Coming back to the former UFC champion, McGregor’s return to the octagon is another thing fans are excited about. Michael Chandler recently claimed that he will be the one to fight the Irishman in his return.

Michael Chandler is confident he will fight Conor McGregor despite the long wait

Michael Chandler has been keeping himself fit, expecting a return to the octagon. The UFC promised him a fight against Conor McGregor following The Ultimate Fighter 31. However, even though significant time has passed, the match has not materialized yet. Chandler still believes he will be the one to face McGregor in his return to the octagon, as he stated while on The MMA Hour.

“We’re not getting off this train… I have way too many assurances that this fight is happening to think otherwise.”

Michael Chandler revealed that although he does not have a date or a weight for the fight, he is sure the fight will take place.

He also spoke about how money has complicated the situation for Conor McGregor, as well as his commitments outside the octagon.