Cris Cyborg accuses the UFC and Dana White of not providing three fights each year, joining Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou in this claim

Cris Cyborg, a former UFC featherweight champion, is the most recent fighter to claim that the Dana White only holds two fights per year, following Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou tweeted a response to Cyborg in which she expressed her agreement with the heavyweight champion’s annoyance at not getting the allegedly required three matches each year:

“I never got more than 2 fights a year in the ufc”

I never got more than 2 fights a year in the ufc — shop CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) July 19, 2022

This comes after Ngannou attacked White, claiming that he hasn’t had to fight six times since his injury two years ago. Nate Diaz criticised the UFC a few days ago, complaining that despite having only one fight left on his contract, he hadn’t been assigned an opponent:

“Dana said Francis Ngannou was injured and couldn’t fight right now. Idk why he was so confused in interview. And in the last 9 months I been offered 0 fights and I asked for 5 legitimate opponents. Thanks u for the kind words can I go now.”

The past 2 years before my injury I didn’t get my 6 fights though 😕. https://t.co/Gqq7NXU1C6 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) July 17, 2022

With his victory over Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou fulfilled all the fights on his previous contract. As the current champion, the Cameroonian can now choose to extend his contract by three matches or one year. Contrarily, Cyborg left the UFC in 2019 and relocated to Bellator, where she currently holds the featherweight title.

Dana White responds to Nate Diaz’s criticism of his contract

In an attempt to leave the company, Diaz criticised the UFC for failing to schedule him a fight. The 37-year-old is eager to take on new challenges and is now waiting for a challenger to complete the final fight left on his present contract. Dana White, the president, expressed displeasure with Diaz’s remarks about “taking him hostage,” saying:

“When does Nate Diaz not make absurd statements? We cannot hold men captive, as I have said a million times before and will again. It isn’t feasible. Every year, I owe you three battles. I have to pay you if we don’t fight three times a year. How was I able to take him hostage?”

White will attempt to retain Diaz and Francis Ngannou and maintain their association with his company because of the uncertainty surrounding their UFC futures.

Below, you can watch Dana White discuss Nate Diaz’s predicament:

Also Read: Charles Oliveira will most certainly receive PPV points from the Islam Makhachev bout at UFC 280, according to Dana White