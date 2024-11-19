‘Cut Chandler’: Conor McGregor Finally Reacts to Michael Chandler vs. Charles Oliveira

Conor McGregor has finally responded to Michael Chandler’s call out from UFC 309. Despite losing the fight against Oliveira, ‘Iron’ put on a ‘show’ for the fans with some WWE moves towards the end.

Despite the poor performance, during his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Chandler got the crowd all riled up when he shouted McGregor’s name at the top of his voice, once again calling him out to a fight next year as they had originally planned.

3 days later, McGregor finally took time to react to the fight and give his opinion on the American fighter. But instead of accepting the fight, he only spoke about how entertaining the fight was,

“Cut Michael Chandler! Just kidding, good fight. Mad little fellow is Michael. I like em!

McGregor probably realized that he was being too nice to Chandler because he deleted the tweet a few moments later.

But all his kindness was limited to Chandler and Chandler only because Jake Paul got grilled for fighting retirees.

McGregor on Paul’s next opponents

Friday, November 15, was not a very proud day in Paul’s career, well at least not according to the fans. They saw him take on a 58-year-old boxer way past his prime and still put on a terrible performance. Tyson looked out of breath and time, while Paul managed to do more theatrics than box the man 30 years his senior.

In lieu of this tremendous age gap between the pair, McGregor suggested an opponent for Paul, He deleted it of course, since it was in very poor taste.

“They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent”

Colon is a boxer who suffered a tragic brain injury after being punched in the back of his head during one of his fights, paralyzing him.

Another opponent that ‘The Notorious suggested for Paul was 82-year-old Senator Mitch O’Connell,

“Nakisa already rang me lad, it’s this guy next for you. Good luck pal.”

He deleted this one as well as is the norm.

One can only hope now that the ‘Mystic Mac’ puts on his boxing gloves again and fights Paul since he is also technically a retiree.