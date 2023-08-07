After Receiving Gift From $800,000,000 Man Dwayne Johnson, UFC Star Unveils His ‘Mamba Mentality’

Feb 18, 2023; Arlington, TX, USA; XFL owner Dwayne Johnson talks on the field prior to game between the Vegas Vipers and the Arlington Renegades at Choctaw Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Recently, Dwayne Johnson fulfilled a promise he made to a UFC star, proving himself to be a man of his word. Despite his current net worth of over $800 million, thanks to his success in the entertainment industry, Johnson has not forgotten his humble beginnings when he had only $7 at one point. After hearing a story about a Zimbabwean UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, who had a similar experience, Johnson promised to assist him financially. He kept his word and gifted Gorimbo a fully furnished house in Miami after meeting him.

Advertisement

This news quickly spread, and fans and celebrities alike praised Johnson for his generosity. Gorimbo also took to social media to express his gratitude towards Johnson and share his “Mamba Mentality.”

UFC star Themba Gorimbo expresses gratitude towards Dwayne Johnson

Recently, Dwayne Johnson shared a video on his social media where he surprised Themba Gorimbo by showing up at his MMA gym. Later, Johnson took the UFC star to meet a friend and gave him the surprise of a lifetime.

Advertisement

After arriving at the location in Miami, Johnson revealed to Gorimbo that he had bought a house for him. The UFC welterweight star was overwhelmed with emotion and shed tears upon receiving this generous gift from the former WWE star.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheAnswerMMA/status/1688170298170880000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In response, Gorimbo shared a screenshot from the video in which he shows Johnson his ‘My Reason to Work’ list on his official Twitter account. In the caption of the post, Gorimbo wrote:

“Things that only those who are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their dreams. Things that come naturally without trying because it is God given gift . —— #mambamentality #harderworkersintheroom.”

Advertisement

Gorimbo later posted additional tweets expressing gratitude to the Hollywood star for his assistance. With the financial burden now lifted, the UFC star pledged to ‘The Rock’ that they would become the next champion.

Gorimbo promised ‘The Rock’ he would be the next champion

Before ‘The Rock’ gifted him a house, Gorimbo revealed that he was sleeping on a couch at his gym. However, as his difficulties have been eased a bit, Gorimbo promised to work even harder towards becoming the next UFC champion.

Gorimbo has also decided to donate the money he was saving for a house in the USA to help his village people. This selfless act has won the hearts of many, and the MMA community eagerly anticipates his success.