Dana White Blasts Taylor Swift’s Beau Travis Kelce for Recent Pfizer Commercial

UFC President Dana White is not someone who is afraid to speak his mind and go against the norm. This was on full display during the early days of COVID when he took a different approach to the pandemic. While most sports shut down for good, White and his team tried effortlessly to keep the events going in a safe manner.

It was because of White’s ability to challenge the narrative that he was able to keep the sport going. And in doing so, White grew the UFC exponentially. Pfizer and Moderna emerged as some of the big pharmaceutical companies during the pandemic. A few years on from the peak of the pandemic, the major pharmaceutical companies have begun to advertise doses of COVID shots again.

Pfizer roped in two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce for an advertisement promoting the shot. In a recent podcast with the Nelk Boys, Dana White was asked his thoughts on the same. He said,

“The Travis guy, I don’t know him. I don’t know anything about him other than he is a good football player. He is getting a lot of attention right now. I don’t know why unless he is a believer, why would you promote that garbage. I don’t know why you would do it. It is pretty f*king obvious we don’t need it. But like I said, to each his own man… There is no amount of money that would make me do something that I did not f*king believe in. No amount of money.”

In the podcast, Dana White also gave a sneak peak into what he is working on at the moment. Let’s take a closer look.

Dana White teases something big is coming

In many ways, the UFC had a record-breaking year in 2023 and it does not seem to be slowing down anytime soon. It is safe to say that 2024 looks like it will be a bigger year with the imminent return of Conor McGregor as well as Jon Jones as well as UFC 300.

In the podcast with the Nelk Boys, Dana White teased that he is working on a big fight. When asked about it he confirmed that it does not involve Conor McGregor. White stated that the said fight popped up a few days ago and that he is working on it at the moment. Additionally, White stated that ‘The Notorious’ would fight in 2024 a 100%.

With all the teases, fans would be eagerly awaiting for the big fights which will take place in 2024.