Dana White Calls Out Francis Ngannou for Joining ‘Goofy’ PFL to Avoid Jon Jones Fight

With the UFC interim champion claiming that Jon Jones is ducking him the same way he ducked former heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, UFC president Dana White is seeing red. Refusing to acknowledge Jones’ ‘ducking’ allegations, White has instead taken shots at Ngannou, claiming that he left the UFC because he didn’t want to fight the Rochester native.

This is not the first time White has taken shots at Ngannou since his departure from the UFC over fighter pay disputes. However, every time the Cameroonian has a fight scheduled, White’s bitterness resurfaces. This particular instance is unique, of course as this is the first time it has come in defense of his homeboy.

In an interview with Kevin Iole White was talking about how great Jones was, as he often does but then got weirdly animated while the topic moved on to Ngannou.

“And I’m telling you right now, Francis left and went to the f*cking goofy PFL where he doesn’t have to fight f*cking anybody. So he didn’t have to fight f*cking Jon Jones.”

Unfortunately, despite the pivot, the fact remains that the ‘undisputed’ UFC heavyweight champion refuses to acknowledge Aspinall as his next opponent even though he is the interim champion who has defended the title more than Jones. And Ngannou has nothing to do with this.

However, White remains baffled by how people still doubt the legitimacy of Jones. He spoke about how for the last 16 years, ‘Bones‘ has not lost a single fight despite fighting in two divisions.

But he isn’t blindly backing Jones in any decision he makes.

White gives Jon Jones an ultimatum

Following the major backlash to Jones wanting to fight light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira, White has given the champion an ultimatum regarding his future in the UFC.

The UFC President has stated that if Jones wants to continue fighting in the UFC, his next fight will be against the interim champion. In an interview with Pat McAfee, he added:

“If Jon Jones retired on Saturday, Tom Aspinall will be the heavyweight champion….Now as he sits where he sits, it’s his obligation to give it to the younger guy and give him that opportunity.”

White has also made it clear that Jones can not fight ‘for fun’ after UFC 309. But that doesn’t shed water on Jones’ plan either. If Jones were to prevail against Aspinall, the UFC would book the Poatan fight for him.