Dana White Considers Discontinuing UFC ‘Fight Inc’ Docuseries to Keep Behind-the-Scenes Operations Confidential

In a tragic turn of events, the UFC has decided to pull the plug on its latest docu-series, ‘Fight Inc.’ The Roku original series was a massive hit owing to its authenticity as fans got a glimpse of what goes on behind the scenes at the promotion. However, quite surprisingly, UFC President Dana White wasn’t a fan of the series, and he explained his standpoint in an interview with Barstool’s Robbie Fox, saying,

“It’s too much behind the curtain for me and it’s disruptive and there’s a lot of things that you can’t really show. I mean, what really goes on with Sean(Shelby), Hunter (Campbell), and Mick (Maynard) you know on phone calls and things like this… It’s too behind the curtain for me and it’s disruptive and you have to be very selective in what we do.”

With the MMA juggernaut turning 30 in 2024, Roku, America’s #1 TV streaming platform, and the UFC decided to make a three-part docu-series titled “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC.” The 3-parter gave fans unprecedented access to White and his team, peeling back the curtain for a look at the daily grind, matchmaking intricacies, and endless dilemmas in the fight business. This includes rescheduling fight cards on the go for major events.

Though the series was a massive hit with fans and the UFC had more than enough content to dish out plenty more, White claimed that the entire process was ” disruptive”.

Meanwhile, in other news, the 54-year-old promoter has lauded Saudi Arabia and Turki Alalshikh for bringing the gladiator sport to the country.

Dana White showers praise on Turki Alalshikh after the success of UFC Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has become the fight capital of the world with the city hosting several massive boxing events, and the man behind that is the advisor at the Royal court in Saudi Arabia, Turki Alalshikh. Before collaborating with Dana White and the UFC, Alalshikh successfully brought boxing to Saudi, hosting the epic clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.

Well, considering Alalshikh’s contributions, White lauded him for his significant efforts in restoring boxing to its former glory. In an interview with The Mac Life, White spoke highly of the advisor, citing his “vision” for the sport. For White who usually lambasts boxing promoters like Bob Arum and Oscar De La Hoya, this is huge, and most likely we will more UFC events in Saudi in the coming years.