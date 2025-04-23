Dana White Gets UFC Request After Max Holloway’s Wife Beats Korean Zombie’s Punching Record

Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung, AKA The Korean Zombie, were going up against one another in a friendly face-off against the punching machine. But it wasn’t either of the veterans who struck the decisive blow.

Jung went first, racking up an impressive score of 9361 on his first attempt. Naturally, ‘Blessed’ had put his hips into his punch to get a score of 9625. It bruised the Korean’s ego and he lined up yet again.

Yet he was unable to go past Holloway’s number. ‘Blessed’ then stepped up again and broke his record, setting a score of 9865 to the Korean Zombie’s surprise.But what happened next was something nobody saw coming.

Holloway’s wife, Alessa Quizon, stepped up – no warm-up, no practice swing – she just let one loose to go past both with a staggering score of 9872, also breaking the existing record on the machine. This attempt left both Holloway himself and Jung with their mouths wide open, and the fans in the comments section had a similar reaction.

“Her vs Zhang Weili, book it,” a fan suggested Quizon as the one to beat the UFC strawweight champion.

Another Redditor took a dig at Holloway’s ‘I’m the best boxer in the UFC baby‘ comment by saying, “Quite amazing he’s the best boxer in the UFC when it appears he isn’t even the best boxer in his house.”

Another reiterated the sentiment, thinking that she could be a legit UFC star and joked, “Dana licking his lips right now.”

However, it is highly unlikely that Quizon is going to leave her career as a surfer to start MMA. That said, when she is not touring and competing in CT (Championship Tour) events, she is seen in Holloway’s corner during his fights.

Right now, she is in Korea with Max, after Jung invited the couple to Seoul. Notably, neither Quizon nor Holloway was prepared for what they saw upon landing in the country.

Holloway feels blessed in Korea

As soon as they landed at the airport, ‘The Korean Zombie’ greeted them with a bouquet, but what shocked the Americans the most was the reception Holloway got.

Hundreds of fans had lined up outside the arrival gate to get a glimpse of the former lightweight and featherweight champion.

Surprised to see a turnout this big, Holloway said, “This is like a champion’s welcome, it’s so awesome to be here, so awesome to see the fans. I’m just happy. I feel the love, I feel welcomed. “

Their first stop as soon as they got out of the airport was to go to an arcade, where they tried their hands on the punching machine.

As of right now, their trip is still on. Hopefully Jung has a lot more in store for the couple.