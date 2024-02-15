UFC Stars Alexander Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, Mackenzie Dern, and Others Share Their ‘Worst Valentine’s Day’ Experience

UFC 298 is around the corner in what will be the second PPV event of the year for the world leader in MMA. Alexander Volkanovski headlines the fight card as he puts his featherweight belt on the line against Ilia Topuria. In addition to that, the card has a number of other interesting matchups as well. However, the buildup to this fight week has had a little love in the air given valentine’s day is three days before the fight. In a recent interview, Nina Drama asked UFC fighters to share their worst experiences on Valentine’s day.

The interview included Paulo Costa, Henry Cejudo, Alexander Volkanovski and Mackenzie Dern. Costa started off the interview by saying that he has a problem remembering dates, and therefore forgets valentine’s day more often than not.

He went on to add that his partner helps him remember the dates by setting them as pin numbers for his cards.

Next up, former double champion Henry Cejudo stated that his worst valentine’s day was with his ex-girlfriend. ‘Triple C’ stated that he had been wanting to break up with his ex for a while. Therefore, he could not pretend to enjoy the date and be fake with her, so he broke up with his girlfriend on Valentine’s day.

Alexander Volkanovski stated that his worst Valentine’s day memory was buying stupid presents. He stated that he did so in order to lower the standards so his gifts would only look good from there on out. Finally, Mackenzie Dern stated that ‘no gift’ was the worst Valentine’s day gift she had ever received.

Amidst all these, Volkanovski will also have a job at hand when he faces Ilia Topuria at UFC 298.

Alexander Volkanovski to shatter Topuria’s dreams at UFC 298?

UFC 298 features a classic tale of a clash between an established champion and a young, undefeated fighter. Naturally, going into the fight, Topuria is brimming with confidence since he has never lost in his career. The Spaniard believes that he will stop the current champion and become the first Spanish UFC champion.

However, Volkanovski, on the other hand, stated that Topuria is greatly underestimating his skill set and not respecting him enough.



The champion stated that he plans to ‘mop the floor’ with Topuria when the two clash at UFC 298 this weekend. This will be Volkanovski’s first fight at 145-pounds since his knockout loss against Makhachev last year. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back after such a devastating loss.