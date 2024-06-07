“Dana White Is Disappointed”: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Presser Turns Chaotic as Teams Clash, Fans React

The Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal feud was always going to spill out of the ring and that is exactly what has just happened. During their pre-fight press conference, Diaz’s team seemed to have started a brawl by throwing the first punch at Masvidal’s entourage. While the comically inane melee didn’t result in serious injuries, it did get fans’ attention.

Nate Diaz and his entourages are no stranger to scuffles. ‘The Stockton Gangster’s’ pre-fight press conferences in the UFC have also historically turned into all-out brawls. Fans may remember the ‘bottle-throwing fight’ between Conor McGregor and Diaz’s entourages at the pre-UFC 202 press conference.

The former UFC BMF contender may be enjoying a well-deserved time off from the UFC, but evidently, a gangster gotta be a gangster.

“Team Nate Diaz just swung on Jorge Masvidal and an all-out brawl broke out at the presser.”

Fans were equally intrigued by what happened. And while no one in their right mind is taking this brawl seriously, they sure are excited about cracking some jokes at its expense.

One of the fans wrote, “Dana White is very disappointed”

Another one mentioned, “This will probably be a way better fight than the actual boxing match unfortunately”.

One of them debunked the narrative of Team Diaz starting the brawl. The fan wrote, “Masvidal started it… you can see right at the start he slapped the hand of one of the people which escalated everything.”

Another follower wrote, “Team Masvidal got clipped by actual gangsters”

Surprised, Masvidal didn’t sucker punch anymore. Regardless, if the brawls are getting this heated up, the actual fight must be closing in on us.

When is the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match happening?

The organizing authorities had elected the date of 1 June for the materialization of the coveted Diaz vs. Masvidal boxing match. But UFC 302 was also scheduled for the same date. With the UFC lightweight title on the line with two of its biggest superstars competing for it, it didn’t seem like 1 June would have been a good day for a boxing bout.

This is why the Diaz vs. Masvidal encounter is now scheduled for 6 July. However, that’s far from being the only attraction of the night as the former UFC champ, Anthony Pettis and several other renowned combat sports stars will take to the ring.